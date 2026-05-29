Scotland's Steve Clarke on Curacao friendly: 'Will give us an idea of the level'

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke believes Saturday's friendly opponents Curacao will give an idea of the level they will face in their World Cup opener against Haiti. Scotland will take on Bolivia in their final warm-up match on 9 June in New Jersey before their Group C fixtures against Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke believes Saturday's friendly opponents Curacao will give an idea of the level they will face in their World Cup opener against Haiti .

Scotland will take on Bolivia in their final warm-up match on 9 June in New Jersey before their Group C fixtures against Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil. Clarke expressed his hopes for a competitive game against Curacao and emphasized the importance of staying injury-free. He also acknowledged the impressive career of Curacao's head coach Dick, who has managed to qualify his team for the World Cup, a feat that is a credit to him, his staff, and the players.

Clarke indicated that the preparations for Saturday's match have been unusual due to different groups of players arriving at different times as the domestic season winds down. He expects to make several substitutions during the match and plans to rotate players in certain positions between games. Clarke believes that every team that qualifies for the World Cup is a good side, and he is expecting a tough test against Curacao.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Scotland and Curacao, with Curacao becoming the sixth different North/Central American nation that Scotland have faced. Scotland have failed to win any of their last six meetings with North/Central American nations, losing three of them, since a 4-1 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in 2004.

Curacao have never beaten a European nation, losing five of their previous six matches, the only time they've avoided defeat being a 0-0 draw with Netherlands in June 1960. Scotland will become the fourth different European nation they have taken on after the Netherlands, Denmark, and Kazakhstan. Scotland have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions, while Curacao have lost both of their last two matches





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