Scotland's sunniest spots revealed as temperatures soar

A new study has ranked the sunniest places in Scotland, with Leuchars in Fife topping the list with an average of 131.15 hours of sunshine per month. The study also revealed the least sunny locations, with Kinlochewe in the Scottish Highlands coming in last with just 77.20 hours of sunshine per month.

This bank holiday weekend is set to be a scorcher as we approach summer - but where is likely to be the most sun-drenched spot in Scotland ?

The improving conditions are expected to bring busy beaches, packed beer gardens, and a rush of staycation travellers looking to make the most of the sunshine as temperatures could climb to 22C, with temperatures in Glasgow set for highs of 21C and highs of 22C in Edinburgh on the bank holiday, with Dundee reaching 21C and Aberdeen 19C. With many people expected to head out on last minute day trips to make the most of the sunshine, new research has now revealed which parts of Scotland are most likely to enjoy the best sunshine levels throughout the upcoming summer. Online Marketing Surgery have analysed average monthly sunlight hours across locations in Scotland to rank the sunniest places in the country.

The research also rated the spots where Scots see less sun than anywhere else. Their findings show a clear contrast between brighter eastern and coastal areas and more overcast parts of the Highlands. Topping the list as the sunniest location is Leuchars in Fife, which records an average of 131.15 hours of sunshine per month.

The historic civil parish dates back to the 12th Century, with documents suggesting a barony existed there during the time of William the Lion and that there was a castle in the early 13th Century, though it was demolished in the 1800s. There is, however, a building that pre-dates the castle, and it is still standing. St Athernase Church, a Category A listed building in the Romanesque style, has features from the 12th Century and is still in use today.

For close to 100 years, the town was home to RAF Leuchars, a station used by the air force during both World Wars and the Cold War, before it was handed over to the Army in 2015. As well as regularly getting more sun than most of Scotland, Leuchars locals have to deal with less rainfall than much of the country.

Leuchars is closely followed on the MG Timbers list by West Freugh in Dumfries and Galloway with 130.37 hours of sunshine. The next on the list was Arbroath in Angus with 130.14 hours of sunshine per month in summer.

Meanwhile, Charterhall in the Scottish Borders and Tiree in the Inner Hebrides also rank highly with around 127 hours of sunshine per month each. Other notably sunny spots in Scotland include Dunbar in Lothian, Mylnefield in Dundee, the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, Dyce in Aberdeen, and Machrihanish in Argyll and Bute, all recording just over 120 hours of sunshine per month on average.

At the other end of the scale, Kinlochewe in the Scottish Highlands is ranked as the least sunny location, with just 77.20 hours of sunshine per month. It is followed by Fort Augustus, Loch Glascarnoch, Dalwhinnie and Altnaharra, all of which sit well below 100 hours of sunshine per month on average.

The Highland region features heavily among the least sunny areas, alongside Ardtalnaig in Perth and Kinross, Camusdarach, Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Lephinmore in Argyll and Bute, and Lerwick in Shetland





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Scotland Sunniest Spots Temperatures Soar Leuchars Fife Kinlochewe Scottish Highlands

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