Scotland's World Cup Bank Holiday Draws Criticism Over Economic Cost

A former UK minister has slammed the Scottish government's decision to introduce a public holiday for the national team's World Cup match, warning it sets a costly precedent and could drain billions from the economy.

The decision by the Scottish government to declare a public holiday on June 15 to celebrate Scotland 's first World Cup match in nearly three decades has sparked significant economic controversy.

Former UK Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has strongly criticized the move, arguing that it sets a 'terrible precedent' for costly economic shutdowns. The holiday, approved by King Charles, allows fans to recover after the early-morning group stage match against Haiti in Boston, which kicks off at 2am UK time on June 14.

However, the economic cost is substantial; estimates place the total impact on Scotland's economy between £180 million and £220 million. The Scottish government itself has admitted that the National Health Service (NHS) Scotland alone will incur costs of approximately £60 million, with a predicted 15-20% reduction in elective patient activity and potential closures of GP and dental practices.

This decision, described by critics as a 'pre-election bung' from SNP First Minister John Swinney, comes in the lead-up to the Holyrood elections in May. The contrast with England and Wales is notable, as no equivalent bank holiday has been granted for the Three Lions' campaign, which begins on June 17 against Croatia.

Keegan, appearing on Good Morning Britain, emphasized the cumulative financial burden of bank holidays, noting that each costs the UK economy 'billions and billions' and that there are already eight per year. She sarcastically remarked, 'But they can afford it, obviously,' highlighting the perceived fiscal imprudence. The holiday will allow many Scots a two-day break, with around 3,000 pubs expected to screen the match.

Licensing regulations have been adapted: in the Highlands, pubs with permission for televised sport can stay open until 30 minutes after the final whistle for Scotland's games. In Clackmannanshire, a general extension applies to all Scotland matches, and in Stirling, the licensing board approved extensions for matches kicking off during core hours. Scotland's subsequent group fixtures are against Morocco on June 19 at 11pm UK time and Brazil on June 24 at 10pm.

A broader 2024 analysis by the House of Commons Library estimated the cost of a new UK-wide bank holiday at £2.4 billion, underscoring the national economic significance of such decisions





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Scotland World Cup Bank Holiday Economic Cost Gillian Keegan SNP John Swinney NHS Scotland Tartan Army

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