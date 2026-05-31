Scotland's World Cup Prep Marred by Gilmour Injury Despite Shankland Brace and Curtis Debut

A 4‑1 friendly win over Curaçao saw Lawrence Shankland score twice and Finlay Curtis net his first Scotland goal, but Billy Gilmour's tournament‑ending injury and shaky defending cast a shadow over World Cup preparations.

Scotland's national football team secured a 4-1 victory over Curaçao in a preparatory friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Lawrence Shankland scoring twice and teenager Finlay Curtis netting his first international goal.

The match, however, was overshadowed by a knee injury to Billy Gilmour that will rule him out of the tournament. Scotland's performance was uneven, marked by a slow start and defensive vulnerabilities that raise questions heading into the World Cup group stage. The win provided both optimism and caution as the squad prepares to travel to the United States. Lawrence Shankland's double reaffirmed his value as a central striker, showcasing his instinctive finishing inside the box.

Despite initially dropping deep in the first half, he adjusted to become a constant threat, converting two key chances. His partnership with emerging wingers like Finlay Curtis added dynamism, with Curtis's confident finish and movement providing a spark after a difficult start. The teenager's rise from Kilmarnock to the World Cup squad highlights his momentum, though competition for places remains fierce, especially with Ben Gannon-Doak also in contention. Defensively, Scotland looked shaky, particularly against pacy attackers.

Curaçao's Tahith Chong exposed gaps in the centre‑back pairing of Scott McKenna and John Souttar, raising concerns about how the back line will cope with elite forwards in the World Cup group. The injury to Billy Gilmour further complicates midfield planning, as his composure and experience from top European competitions will be missed.

Alternatives like Lewis Ferguson, Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie, Scott McTominay and John McGinn offer different profiles, but filling Gilmour's role presents a tactical puzzle for manager Steve Clarke. Despite the win, the match served as a reminder of the challenges ahead. Scotland must tighten defensively and integrate new talents while compensating for Gilmour's absence. The blend of Shankland's poaching, Curtis's incisive running and the need for defensive solidity will shape preparations.

With the World Cup opening soon, the squad has work to do to convert promising moments into consistent performances against higher‑caliber opponents





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Scotland National Football Team Lawrence Shankland Finlay Curtis Billy Gilmour Injury World Cup 2026 Curaçao Vs Scotland Steve Clarke Scotland Defence Tahith Chong

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