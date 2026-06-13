Scotland's World Cup Return: How to Watch Haiti Opener and BBC's Comprehensive 2026 Coverage

As Scotland returns to the FIFA World Cup after 28 years to face Haiti in Boston, BBC Sport offers unparalleled coverage across TV, iPlayer, radio, and new digital platforms for all 104 matches of the expanded 2026 tournament.

Scotland returns to the FIFA World Cup stage after a 28-year absence, marking a historic moment for the national team and its fervent supporters. Their campaign kicks off against Haiti in Boston, a Group C opener that carries immense emotional weight and high expectations.

The Tartan Army, known for its vibrant presence at major tournaments, is expected to flood the stadium and the city, creating an atmosphere that mirrors the significance of this long-awaited return. For Haiti, this match represents another landmark, as they participate in just their second World Cup, their first since 1974. Their journey to the tournament has been a remarkable story of resilience and development, and they will be eager to make a lasting impression on this grand stage.

The backdrop of the 2026 World Cup itself is unprecedented, being the largest edition ever with 48 teams and 104 matches, a format designed to broaden the global reach and commercial appeal of football's premier event. BBC Sport provides comprehensive coverage across its multifaceted platforms, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

Every single match of the tournament, all 104 of them, will be accessible through the BBC's digital ecosystem, including the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Sounds, and BBC Radio 5 Live. Additionally, 54 key matches will be broadcast live on television channels, with all games available for live streaming on BBC iPlayer.

This year, the coverage is further enhanced with the launch of the dedicated BBC Sport Football YouTube channel, which will offer live build-up and the opening ten minutes of the BBC's biggest matches on both YouTube and TikTok, a novel approach to engaging a younger, mobile-first audience. This integrated strategy aims to deliver an "unrivalled, unmatched and uninterrupted World Cup experience" that caters to diverse viewing habits and technological preferences.

For Scotland-specific coverage, BBC Scotland is mobilizing an extensive operation to follow Steve Clarke's squad throughout their three group matches, which also include games against Morocco and the formidable Brazil, a nation Scotland faced in their previous World Cup campaign in 1998. The media output will feature a dynamic mix of live television and radio broadcasts, in-depth expert analysis from a star-studded lineup of commentators and pundits, and extensive digital content.

This will encompass on-the-ground reporting from the team base and fan zones, podcasts, video features, and real-time updates across social media platforms. The narrative surrounding Scotland is one of cautious optimism following a dramatic qualification secured by defeating Denmark at Hampden Park, but also tempered by the recent disappointment of a winless Euro 2024 group stage exit.

The challenge for Clarke's team is to translate passionate support into positive results, starting with a crucial victory over a Haitian side they are expected to beat to firmly establish their tournament ambitions





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