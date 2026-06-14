Scotland's World Cup Return Set Against Haiti in Historic Opener

Scotland makes its first World Cup appearance in 28 years, facing Haiti in Group C after a goalless first half marked by missed chances and cautious play.

Scotland is set to make a grand return to the World Cup stage after a 28-year absence, with five million fans eagerly awaiting the nation's first match.

The team faces Haiti in Group C, and the atmosphere in the stadium is building as the Tartan Army arrives in full force. The pre-match buildup included a thrilling encounter between Morocco and Brazil, where Vinicius Junior scored a late equalizer to earn Brazil a point. That match served as an appetizer for the main event, showcasing both the potential and unpredictability of the tournament.

Scotland's tactical setup appears to be a 4-2-3-1 formation, with key players like captain John McGinn and winger Ben Gannon-Doak expected to play pivotal roles. Early in the match, Haiti posed a threat through Louicius Deedson, who missed a golden opportunity after a turnover by Lawrence Shankland. At the other end, Scott McTominay squandered a chance from a precise Andy Robertson cross. Despite these near misses, the first half ended goalless, with both teams feeling each other out.

The Scottish media remained tense every time the ball neared their penalty area, reflecting the high stakes of the occasion. As the second half approaches, the stadium is buzzing, though not yet at full capacity. The Scottish players have spoken about the resilience and belief that has carried them through the qualification campaign. With Champions League winners and Premier League champions in the squad, they are determined to showcase their abilities on the global stage.

The team's confidence is evident, with players acknowledging the significance of the moment but refusing to be intimidated by Haiti's recent recruitment and tactical approach. As the minutes tick down, the hope is that Scotland can deliver a performance worthy of the occasion and spark celebrations across the nation





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