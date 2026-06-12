Scotland's World Cup XI: Clarke's likely line-up to face Haiti with Shankland and Adams poised to lead attack

Steve Clarke is set to name a historic Scotland lineup for their World Cup opener against Haiti. After impressive wins over Curacao and Bolivia, the 4-4-2 formation is expected to continue. We analyze the likely starting XI, the key decisions Clarke must make in defense and midfield, and why beating the lowest-ranked team in the group is crucial for Scotland's knockout hopes.

Steve Clarke is preparing to name a historic line-up: the first men's Scotland XI to feature at a World Cup in 28 years. Following hugely encouraging warm-up displays against Curacao and Bolivia, will the head coach stick with the same front-footed 4-4-2 formula against Haiti ?

That is the expectation of many, given the success of the system in the recent back-to-back four-goal wins and the need to get off to a positive start in Boston. So do Lawrence Shankland and Che Adams have the front two spots nailed down? Will it be Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson or both in midfield? And who starts in goal?

Captain Andy Robertson and Aaron Hickey seem to be certainties in the full-back positions, while winger Ben Gannon-Doak, midfielder Scott McTominay - tummy trouble permitting - and striker Lawrence Shankland are all expected to start. Shankland worked well with Adams on Saturday and the hope from many of the Tartan Army will be that they are paired together again. Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller says he would be "very surprised" if the duo do not spearhead a 4-4-2.

"Clarke has played that formation for these two preparation games," he said. "It makes sense and he's looked at a couple of different combinations within that. "The performance on Saturday with Shankland and Adams - and the fact they were both on the scoresheet - means I would be very surprised if it wasn't those two.

" In the midfield four behind them, Christie and Ferguson will likely be battling it out for the final spot if Aston Villa captain John McGinn comes back into the XI. It is assumed goalkeeper Angus Gunn will be first pick after playing the full 90 minutes against Bolivia, but there is uncertainty about the centre-backs.

Scott McKenna, John Souttar, Grant Hanley and Jack Hendry all received minutes in the past two friendlies, so Clarke has a decision or two to make in his back line. With three points and a reasonable goal difference likely to be enough to progress to the knockouts, Scotland know the significance of beating the lowest-ranked nation in their group.

However, by qualifying for the tournament and then smashing New Zealand 4-0 during their World Cup preparations, Haiti have shown they will be a threat. The Scots have built a reputation of faltering when expectation against favourable opposition is high, but recent goalscoring form and an upturn in performance against similar-ranked teams have topped up belief within the Tartan Army.

A fanbase refuelled with hope will expect another front-footed approach, rather than the tentative showings that prompted criticism in an ultimately successful qualifying campaign. Right, it's time for a rousing speech. What would you say to the Scotland players just before kick-off in Boston





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Scotland World Cup Steve Clarke Haiti Lineup 4-4-2 Lawrence Shankland Che Adams Andy Robertson Angus Gunn

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