Scotland World Cup Squad Names Reflect Baby Naming Trends for 2025

New data shows which Scotland national team players' first names are most popular among newborns, highlighting enduring favourites and emerging trends.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest National Records of Scotland baby name data for 2025, cross-referenced with the first names of players in Scotland 's World Cup squad, reveals fascinating trends in naming preferences across generations.

The study highlights which squad member names resonate most with new parents and which are waning in popularity. Jack emerges as the most prevalent name, with 200 newborn boys receiving it in 2025, shared by defender Jack Hendry, a cornerstone of Scotland's defense.

Lewis follows with 151 births, held by midfielder Lewis Ferguson, celebrated for his leadership in Serie A. Other popular squad names include Angus (112 births, goalkeeper Angus Gunn), George (88, forward George Hirst), Liam (81, goalkeeper Liam Kelly), Nathan (77, defender Nathan Patterson), Aaron (56, defender Aaron Hickey), and John (50, shared by defender John Souttar and captain John McGinn). Ryan (47, midfielder Ryan Christie), Ben (28, midfielder Ben Gannon-Doak), Scott (23, shared by defender Scott McKenna and midfielder Scott McTominay), and Findlay (21, midfielder Findlay Curtis) also appear, while Tyler rounds out the list with 19 births.

Each name carries historical and cultural weight, from Jack's medieval origins to Findlay's Gaelic roots, illustrating a blend of tradition and modern influence in Scottish naming culture





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