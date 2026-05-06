Scotland Yard Criticizes Labour's Short-Term Funding for Anti-Semitic Hate Crime Response

Scotland Yard has expressed frustration over the Labour government's lack of long-term funding to combat anti-Semitic hate crime, despite a recent £18 million cash injection. The Metropolitan Police warns that the funds may be exhausted quickly, highlighting the need for sustained financial support to address the growing threat effectively.

Scotland Yard has expressed deep frustration over the Labour government's failure to outline long-term funding to combat anti-Semitic hate crime , despite a recent £18 million cash injection.

The Metropolitan Police, while acknowledging the short-term financial boost, has warned that the funds may be exhausted within weeks, particularly in the wake of the Golders Green knife attacks. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood had described the £18 million allocation for the Met, along with an additional £7 million for other organizations, as a significant investment to safeguard Jewish communities.

However, senior figures within the Met have privately labeled the funding as a mere drop in the ocean, emphasizing the need for sustained financial support. The force has already incurred £10 million in costs over the past month due to overtime payments and other expenses related to anti-hate crime operations.

A Met spokesman confirmed that a portion of the £18 million has already been spent to cover the surge in protective policing in north-west London, where threats to the community have reached unprecedented levels. Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley welcomed the government's funding but stressed the necessity for long-term investment to maintain an effective policing response. He highlighted the importance of establishing a stable, long-term model centered around local teams rather than relying on repeated emergency measures.

Rowley's statement underscored the need for a sustainable approach that can support not only Jewish communities but also other vulnerable groups across London facing heightened risks. Meanwhile, Ms. Mahmood reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating anti-Semitism, describing the recent attack as a vile act of terrorism and pledging to do everything in their power to combat such evil.

The Met's newly formed community protection team, consisting of 100 officers dedicated to tackling anti-Jewish hate crime, is expected to require a tripling in size, with an estimated annual cost of £35 million. This expansion is deemed essential to address the growing threat effectively. The government's current funding commitment, while appreciated, is seen as insufficient to meet the long-term demands of the situation.

The Jewish community, along with advocacy groups like the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism, has been vocal in its calls for more robust and sustained measures to ensure their safety and security. The recent protest outside Downing Street, where protesters held placards and flags, underscored the urgency of the issue and the community's demand for decisive action





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