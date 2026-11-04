Metropolitan Police prepare to travel to Grenada following a private autopsy that contradicted local police findings in the death of British property manager Andrew Frederick.

Scotland Yard detectives are preparing to travel to Grenada to investigate the mysterious death of British father Andrew Frederick, whose body was discovered in a pool of blood at his luxury holiday home. The Metropolitan Police launched an inquiry into the unascertained death of the forty-seven-year-old property manager after senior coroner Lydia Brown acknowledged discrepancies between local authorities and independent medical evidence.

Contradictory Medical Evidence Emerges

A private post-mortem examination conducted by Professor Hubert Daisley found that Andrew had been violently assaulted with numerous injuries including on his back and head. The pathologist identified a defensive wound on his arm and noted that his big toenail had been removed suggesting possible torture before his death on January fourth.

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Local Police Dispute Blood Stains

Royal Grenada Police Force investigators initially claimed Andrew fell from the mezzanine level and dismissed bloody handprints as Campari patterns on the tiles. His parents commissioned the independent review after becoming concerned about the dismissal of physical evidence at the scene despite visible congealed blood stains on the grey tiled flooring.

Witnesses Report Cries for Help

Visitors staying at holiday lodges along Prickly Bay reported hearing disturbing cries for help from the direction of Andrew's residence on the night he died. Security guards were informed of these sounds but the Royal Grenada Police Force maintained their accidental death ruling when they closed their investigation five months later.

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Family Preserves Crime Scene

Marking the grey tiled flooring near white leather sofas is a large dark stain spreading out in three directions which remains unmistakably the colour of congealed blood. Entrances to the living room remain locked off while the family contains the evidence themselves after police allegedly refused to tape off or guard the property.

Coroner Suspends Inquest Proceedings

An inquest at west London coroner court was suspended in September after senior coroner Lydia Brown announced that Scotland Yard would begin its own investigation. The decision follows the family nine-month fight for justice and the first interview given to a British newspaper by Andrew heartbroken parents regarding the case.