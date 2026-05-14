Scotland Yard to Use Armored Vehicles for First Time in 15 Years to Police Protests

The Metropolitan Police is deploying 4,000 officers and using armored vehicles, drones, helicopters, and dogs to prevent clashes between supporters of the Unite the Kingdom rally and a pro-Palestine gathering.

Scotland Yard is set to use armoured vehicles for the first time in 15 years in a £4.5million operation to police protests this weekend. In a package of measures billed as the toughest ever, 4,000 officers will be deployed to deal with the Tommy Robinson -led Unite the Kingdom rally and a pro-Palestine gathering to mark Nakba Day .

A total of more than 80,000 people are expected to attend the two demonstrations on Saturday when London will also host the FA Cup Final. Yesterday, the Metropolitan Police announced it was gearing up for an operation on an 'unprecedented scale', which will cost taxpayers £4.5million, including 660 officers from other forces.

Armoured 4x4s, used for riots, are being placed on standby, along with drones, helicopters, dogs and mounted police as the Met tries to prevent clashes between supporters of the two rallies. The 9,000kg, 7ft 7in vehicles, which cost about £180,000 each, replaced ones not seen on London's streets since the riots in 2011. In a controversial move, the Met will use live facial recognition cameras to search for Unite the Kingdom supporters who are wanted over violence.

The police are not planning to have a similar watchlist for those at the annual Nakba Day rally – which marks the displacement of Palestinians during the creation of the state of Israel. Scotland Yard is set to use armoured vehicles for the first time in 15 years in a £4.5million operation to police protests this weekend





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Scotland Yard Armored Vehicles Protests Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom Rally Nakba Day FA Cup Final Police Operation Unprecedented Scale £4.5Million 660 Officers From Other Forces Armoured 4X4s Drones Helicopters Dogs Mounted Police Facial Recognition Cameras Unite The Kingdom Supporters Wanted Over Violence Protests Speakers At Both Rallies Extremism Or Hate Speech Language Which Is Now Considered A Criminal Of Recent Cases Have Been Brought Over Chants Inc Terrorism Threat Level Global Instability Global Tension Sustained Campaign Of Arson Targeting Jewish L Increasing Hate Crime Antisemitism

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