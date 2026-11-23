ScotRail faces over 5,000 complaints and nearly 60,000 uninstalls for its £83m app. This article details the technical failures, political backlash, and official responses to the ticketing system's troubled launch.

ScotRail is facing intense scrutiny and widespread passenger dissatisfaction following the disastrous launch of its new digital ticketing platform. The nationalized train operator has recorded more than 5,000 formal complaints regarding the functionality of the new application, while nearly 60,000 commuters have chosen to uninstall the software entirely. This significant user attrition highlights a severe breakdown in trust between the rail operator and its customer base since the digital system went live.

App Uninstalls and Complaint Volume Surge

The data reveals a stark decline in user confidence, with 57,652 users opting to remove the app from their devices. This figure represents 6.3 per cent of the total 909,456 downloads recorded since the initial launch. The volume of negative feedback has remained stubbornly high, with 5,198 complaints logged since the introduction of the new system. Notably, more than 2,000 of these grievances were submitted during September and October, indicating that the technical issues have persisted well beyond the immediate post-launch period.

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The breakdown of complaints shows a sharp spike in the final three days of July, with 440 reports filed. The number escalated to 2,569 in August before settling at 1,592 in September and 597 in October. Concurrently, uninstall rates mirrored this distress, starting with 700 deletions in July. The number jumped to 21,752 in August, followed by 18,329 in September, and remained high at 16,871 in October. These figures underscore a sustained period of frustration for regular travelers who rely on the service for daily commutes.

Technical Glitches Affect Ticket Purchases

Passengers have reported a variety of critical software failures that hindered their ability to travel efficiently. Upon launch, many travelers found themselves locked out of their accounts, unable to access basic features. Others encountered errors when attempting to purchase tickets, while some received incorrect billing. Specific faults included being charged for two single tickets instead of a return journey, effectively doubling the cost for affected users.

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Further confusion arose when the app incorrectly displayed rail trips as bus replacement journeys. Additionally, several passengers were unable to access inbound tickets for return journeys, creating significant logistical hurdles. These technical glitches prevented the app from fulfilling its primary purpose of facilitating smooth and reliable travel. The persistence of these issues has led to widespread criticism regarding the operational readiness of the system.

Political Reactions and Government Accountability

Willie Rennie, the transport spokesman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, criticized the rollout as a failure marred by endless problems. He stated that the figures demonstrate a pattern of botched major IT projects under the SNP government. Rennie emphasized that rail travel is essential for supporting tourism and meeting climate commitments, but only if the experience is simple and reliable. He argued that if buying tickets becomes a hassle, passengers will revert to using their cars.

Rennie called for better public transport options that work for all communities and ages. He suggested that Scotland is years behind in modernizing its transit systems. The Scottish Liberal Democrats are advocating for travel cards that allow seamless movement between different transport modes. They also propose flexible season tickets for two or three days a week to better suit varied travel patterns. Rennie concluded that while the worst of the crisis may be over, the painful episode should not have occurred.

Vendor Contract and Official Apologies

ScotRail chief executive Joanne Maguire addressed Holyrood's transport committee regarding the failures. She attributed some background changes to the operating system to SilverRail Technologies, the firm behind the app, which made adjustments at very short notice before launch. Maguire admitted that the app has not been good enough and that the operator let passengers down. SilverRail Technologies secured the £83 million, nine-year contract to provide the application. They were identified as the only compliant bidder for the work.

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Maguire told the committee that ScotRail is working to resolve continuing problems as quickly as possible. However, she could not guarantee that all issues would be fixed by Christmas. The complexity of the technical debt and the scale of the contract have drawn significant attention to the procurement process. The inability to provide a firm timeline for resolution has added to the uncertainty surrounding the project's success.

Current App Status and Usage Statistics

Despite the earlier turmoil, ScotRail claims that the app is now stable and being used extensively by customers. The operator noted that uninstalls include those instructed to delete and reinstall the app following necessary updates. Paul McKay, ScotRail communications director, highlighted that more than 800,000 people have downloaded the new app. He reported that 128,000 customers use it on a daily basis, an increase from the 113,000 who used the old app.

McKay acknowledged the challenges faced during the introduction of the app and reiterated the apology to affected customers. He stated that everyone at ScotRail is committed to ensuring the app delivers value for customers. The operator plans to keep making further improvements in the coming months. These updates aim to ensure people have the best possible experience when traveling with ScotRail. The focus now shifts to maintaining stability and addressing any remaining minor issues to regain full user confidence.