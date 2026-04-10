ScotRail Services Cancelled on Aberdeen to Inverness Line After Person Hit by Train

All ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Inverness were cancelled due to an incident involving a person being struck by a train between Elgin and Nairn. Emergency services, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service, are on the scene. Disruption is expected until 10am, with alternative bus services in place.

All ScotRail services on the Aberdeen to Inverness line have been suspended following an incident where a person was struck by a train. The unfortunate event occurred between Elgin and Nairn , prompting a swift response from emergency services . The transport body, ScotRail, initially reported the situation via social media around 7:45 AM on Friday, April 10th.

Emergency services, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service, immediately attended the scene and continue their operations. The incident has caused widespread disruption, leading to the cancellation, delay, or revision of all train services between Inverness and Aberdeen, significantly impacting commuters and travelers. ScotRail anticipates the disruption to last until approximately 10:00 AM this morning and is actively collaborating with emergency responders to manage the situation effectively. The closure of the railway line between Nairn and Elgin is impacting numerous services, and passengers are advised to check for updates on their journeys. The ScotRail JourneyCheck website has provided specific details about the ongoing disruption, stating the line closure and the expected time for the resumption of services. \Further information and updates regarding the affected services and alternative transport options are being constantly provided by ScotRail. The cancellation of services has prompted the arrangement for passengers with rail tickets to utilize local bus routes operated by Stagecoach North at no additional cost. However, passengers should note that the bus agreement excludes Insch. ScotRail has provided details of replacement bus services to help mitigate the impact of the disruption, with buses running at specific times and stopping at designated locations along the route. For example, there is one bus leaving Forres with an ETA of between 9:30 and 9:45 and one bus leaving Elgin with an ETA of between 10:00 and 10:15. These buses will stop at all stations en route to Aberdeen and Inverness. The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed their involvement, stating that they received a call at 7:36 AM to respond to an incident near Brodie. One ambulance was dispatched to the scene in response to the emergency call. The impact on travel has been significant with the cancellation of the 09:46 Inverness to Elgin train, the 10:51 Elgin to Inverness train and the 11:11 Aberdeen to Inverurie train. British Transport Police was also contacted for further information on the incident. It is a critical reminder of the potential for unexpected challenges in public transport systems and the necessity of immediate action from emergency services. ScotRail's prompt response in coordinating with emergency services and providing alternative transport arrangements is vital. \The incident underscores the importance of public safety measures and the rapid response of emergency services during railway-related events. The temporary closure of the Aberdeen to Inverness line, while necessary, inconveniences numerous travelers. The priority remains focused on the safety and well-being of the individual involved and the management of the scene by emergency personnel. ScotRail is constantly updating its passengers through its website and social media channels and will continue to relay new information as it becomes available. The details shared and the actions taken demonstrate the complex process involved in managing disruptions on public transport networks and the steps that are taken to protect the public. The coordination between ScotRail, Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, and Stagecoach North highlights the value of teamwork in handling such incidents. Passengers should continue to check for the latest updates on the ScotRail website and social media to know if the situation has improved and when services can resume. The ongoing investigation by the British Transport Police will provide further clarity. As this event unfolds, the focus remains on the response and the efforts to re-establish normal operations. ScotRail emphasizes that passenger safety and wellbeing are their top priorities, with all necessary measures taken to manage the crisis. The provision of alternative travel options, like the arrangement with Stagecoach North, shows commitment to reducing the travel disruptions for passengers in these difficult circumstances





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Scotrail Train Incident Aberdeen Inverness Elgin Nairn Disruption Emergency Services Train Cancellation Travel

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