Scots Pine Felling Outrage in Hampshire Coastal Village

Residents in Hythe, Hampshire are mourning the loss of the Scots Pine, a beloved tree that stood in the seafront park for years. The tree was declared to be in 'permanent decline' in March, leading to its eventual felling. Some residents are comparing the felling to the illegal felling of a cultural icon in the National Park.

A council has caused outrage after chopping down a beloved tree in Hythe , Hampshire . The Scots Pine , which stood in the seafront park of a village in a National Park for years, was declared to be in 'permanent decline' in March.

The council later decided to fell it as a result, leaving just a six-foot stump in its stead. Residents have bemoaned the move, comparing it to the illegal felling of a cultural icon in the National Park. The council has promised to replace the Scots Pine with a salt-tolerant, flood-tolerant, and wind-resistant tree. The remaining parts of the tree will be turned into a memorial sculpture and donated to Hythe Shed





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Environment Local News Hythe Hampshire Scots Pine National Park Felling Memorial Sculpture Donation Approval Process

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