UFO researcher Scott C Waring argues that images from the Perseverance and Curiosity rovers show doorways and statues, but NASA maintains there is no evidence of extraterrestrial life.

UFO researcher Scott C Waring has issued a controversial claim that NASA Mars rover images contain definitive proof of an ancient alien civilization. Waring asserts that specific formations captured by the agency's vehicles are not natural geological features but rather artifacts left behind by extraterrestrial intelligence. This assertion challenges the scientific consensus that Mars is currently devoid of complex life.

Waring Identifies Artificial Structures In Rover Imagery

Scott C Waring points to a panorama captured by NASA's Perseverance rover in 2022 as his primary evidence. The image displays a rocky outcrop named Alagnak situated within the ancient river delta of Jezero Crater. Waring argues that this landscape contains a seven-foot-tall doorway leading into what he describes as an adobe-like house atop a hill. He notes a rectangular opening at the front of this formation as a clear indicator of human-like construction.

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Beyond the doorway, Waring claims to have spotted a fallen green-blue statue near the structure. He describes this object as resembling an alien god, highlighting its unusual coloring as distinct from the surrounding reddish Martian terrain. He insists that the unique hue appears nowhere else in the photograph, suggesting it is an artificial pigment or material rather than natural mineral deposits.

Alleged Artifacts And Runes Across The Martian Surface

In addition to the doorway and statue, Waring identifies scattered tools, bones, and sculptures across the landscape in the Perseverance images. He argues that a single object might be a coincidence, but the presence of a dozen such signs indicates intelligent design. Waring posted these findings on his website, UFO Sightings Daily, stating that the cumulative evidence points to a lost civilization that once inhabited the Red Planet.

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This is not the first time Waring has interpreted Martian geology as artificial. In October, he analyzed a photo from NASA's Curiosity rover that he believed showed an ancient gateway. He described the feature as a tall, narrow doorway with a dark center, a tapered top, and uneven stone edges that resembled a portal. He claimed to have found ancient runes in the same image, further supporting his theory of a sophisticated past society.

NASA Denies Existence Of Extraterrestrial Evidence

NASA has firmly stated that it has found no evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. The agency emphasizes that the Perseverance mission is focused on searching for signs of ancient microbial life, not advanced civilizations. Scientists attribute formations like Alagnak to natural geological processes, including erosion and sediment deposition over billions of years.

Waring questions why NASA has not reported these findings, speculating that the space agency may be hiding the truth. He asks why the rover did not approach the alleged doorway and suggests a secret investigation might have occurred. NASA has not confirmed any such investigation or the existence of these artifacts. The agency maintains that its public data releases are complete and accurate.

Scientific Context Of Jezero Crater And Rover Missions

Jezero Crater was chosen as the landing site for Perseverance because it once held a lake billions of years ago. This makes it a prime location for studying past environmental conditions and potential habitability. The panorama labeled Sol 107 shows boulders and terrain features explored by the rover in June 2021 using its Mastcam-Z cameras.

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Waring also referenced a photo from the Curiosity rover taken in May 2022. He claimed this image showed an entrance approximately 6.6 feet tall and 3.3 feet wide, similar to an Earth home doorway. He provided no method for calculating these dimensions, nor did he offer a scale reference within the image. Without precise distance data, the actual size of such formations cannot be reliably determined, leaving the interpretation open to geological explanation rather than alien origin.