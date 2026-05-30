Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday, Highlighting Blended Family Unity Amid Parenting Reports

Scott Disick celebrated his 43rd birthday with a Malibu dinner alongside Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq, showcasing their close bond. The event occurred amidst reports of differing parenting views between Disick and ex Kourtney Kardashian regarding homeschooling and their children's environment.

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick demonstrated the enduring strength of their blended family connection while celebrating his 43rd birthday at a Malibu dinner on Friday.

The television personality, who is the father of three children with Kourtney Kardashian, joined Khloe and their close friend Malika Haqq for the evening. Scott chose a relaxed outfit for the occasion, layering a black bomber jacket over a simple black T-shirt and light blue jeans. He finished the look with classic white Nike Air Force One sneakers and a long gold chain.

Khloe also embraced a casual style, wearing light blue jeans paired with a black long-sleeved top and oversized tinted sunglasses. The group departed the upscale restaurant in high spirits, with Khloe and Scott walking arm-in-arm toward a waiting black SUV. This gathering highlighted the deep, familial camaraderie that exists between Khloe and Scott, a bond that has persisted long after his romantic relationship with Kourtney concluded.

Scott unofficially became part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan when he began dating Kourtney Kardashian in 2006. Their on-again, off-again romance lasted until 2015 and produced three children: Mason, who turned 16 on December 14, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 11. Their complex relationship and co-parenting journey were extensively documented on the long-running E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Despite their separation, Scott, the founder of the brand Talentless, has maintained a close relationship with Kourtney's family.

Orphaned as an adult after losing both his parents in 2013 and 2014, Scott has often spoken of finding a surrogate family unit within the Kardashians. Following their split, Kourtney entered a relationship with Algerian model Younes Bendjima, which lasted from 2016 to 2018. She later found lasting love with her longtime friend and neighbor, musician Travis Barker, 50. The couple married in a lavish Italian ceremony in 2022 and welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.

Their household now represents a modern, complex blended family, including Rocky, Kourtney's three children with Scott, and Travis's two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 22, and daughter Alabama, 20 (who celebrates her birthday on December 24). The family also includes Shanna's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, from a previous relationship. Recent reports indicate some underlying tensions regarding parenting philosophies between Scott and Kourtney.

In May, an insider claimed to the Daily Mail that Scott believes Kourtney has "changed" and is being "irresponsible" by considering homeschooling for their children. He reportedly prefers that Mason, Penelope, and Reign continue attending their current school, Sierra Canyon, which the source described as "dated" but familiar.

The source stated that Scott, who is a high school dropout from Ross School in New York, places a high value on formal education and "would never allow his kids to not attend" a traditional school. He is said to feel that if the children are frequently at home with Kourtney and Travis, they would "miss out on substantial knowledge and teachings" that he deems essential for childhood development.

Furthermore, the report suggests Scott finds Travis and Kourtney's household "can be chaotic" and expressed specific unease about the influence of his 20-year-old daughter Alabama, who resides with them. This concern is somewhat ironic given that Alabama is one of the few college graduates in the extended family, having earned a bachelor's degree in theatre arts from the University of Arizona.

These reported disagreements underscore the ongoing challenges and nuanced conversations that arise in high-profile co-parenting arrangements, even when the overall family bond appears strong and united for celebratory occasions





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Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Keeping Up With The Kardashians Blended Family Co-Parenting

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