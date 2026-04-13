Scott Disick Faces Backlash After Promoting Weight Loss Medication

Scott Disick is under fire for promoting a weight loss platform that offers treatments like Ozempic, with fans concerned about his appearance and questioning the ethics of the endorsement. This follows earlier concerns about his weight loss and puts him at odds with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, who has her own natural weight management products.

Scott Disick , the 42-year-old reality TV star and ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian , is generating concern and controversy with his promotion of a weight loss platform, Omzo, which offers personalized GLP-1 medical weight loss treatments including Ozempic and Tirzepatide. This news comes just two years after Disick sparked worries among fans due to his noticeably gaunt appearance, raising questions about his health and well-being.

Disick took to Instagram on a recent Sunday to announce his partnership with Omzo, posting a picture of himself alongside bottles of Tirzepatide. While some, including Khloe Kardashian and Tori Spelling, showed their support by liking the post, many followers expressed significant concern. The comments section quickly filled with critical remarks, with some users accusing him of looking ill and questioning the ethics of promoting health products while seemingly unwell. The public reaction reflects a broader societal discussion around the use of weight loss medications and the impact of celebrity endorsements. Many followers directly expressed concern for Disick's health, wondering about his doctor's advice and cautioning against using his body as a 'guinea pig.' Comparisons were drawn to his previous appearances, with some recalling that he appeared fuller-faced in previous years and noting the significant change. This raises valid questions about the potential side effects of these medications and the importance of responsible marketing practices, especially when promoting products that directly impact health. This isn't the first time Disick has faced scrutiny regarding weight loss. Last year, he admitted to using Mounjaro, a brand name for Tirzepatide. This recent endorsement and the ensuing backlash highlight the complexities of celebrity endorsements in the health and wellness space, where the promotion of weight loss products can easily become tangled with perceptions of body image and personal health. Adding to the intrigue, Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, has her own venture in the weight management space through her Lemme brand, offering a natural, plant-based alternative to GLP-1 medications like Ozempic. Kourtney's Lemme launched GLP-1 Daily in September 2024, a plant-based capsule that aims to support natural GLP-1 production, reduce cravings, and assist with weight management. This juxtaposition raises interesting ethical considerations, contrasting Disick’s endorsement of pharmaceutical interventions with Kourtney's focus on a more natural approach. The ongoing lives of the Kardashian family continue to be a source of constant media interest. Since his split from Kourtney in July 2015, Disick has been romantically linked to several other women, including Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin, and continues to be followed by the public. Additionally, his son Reign has hilariously refuted rumours about his parentage, highlighting the public interest that continues to follow the family. The situation underscores the pressures that celebrities face, both in maintaining their public image and navigating the complex landscape of health and wellness, which continues to be a subject of intense public discussion and scrutiny





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Scott Disick Weight Loss Ozempic Kourtney Kardashian Celebrity Endorsement Health Controversy

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Scott Disick Faces Backlash for Promoting Weight Loss Platform Amid Concerns About His HealthScott Disick is facing criticism after promoting a weight loss platform, Omzo, on Instagram, with fans expressing concern over his gaunt appearance and questioning the ethics of his endorsement. The move comes as his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, promotes her own plant-based weight management brand.

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