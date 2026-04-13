Scott Disick Faces Backlash for Promoting Weight Loss Platform Amid Concerns About His Health

Scott Disick is facing criticism after promoting a weight loss platform, Omzo, on Instagram, with fans expressing concern over his gaunt appearance and questioning the ethics of his endorsement. The move comes as his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, promotes her own plant-based weight management brand.

Scott Disick , the 42-year-old reality TV star and ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian , has recently come under scrutiny for promoting a weight loss platform, Omzo, on his Instagram. This move has sparked considerable concern among his followers, particularly given his visibly gaunt appearance in promotional images.

Disick's endorsement of Omzo, which offers personalized GLP-1 medical weight loss treatments including Ozempic, has ignited a debate about his health and the ethics of promoting such products while seemingly undergoing significant weight loss himself. The situation is further complicated by the fact that his ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian, has her own brand, Lemme, which sells a natural, plant-based alternative to GLP-1 medications. The timing and nature of Disick's promotional activities have led many to question his motivations and the potential impact on his followers. The reaction to Disick's Instagram post was largely negative, with many expressing worry about his health. Comments ranged from outright concern about his appearance to criticisms of his decision to promote weight loss products while seemingly struggling with his own weight. One follower stated 'Doing health ads while looking deathly ill is certainly a choice,' reflecting a common sentiment. Others questioned the advice he was receiving and the potential risks associated with the medications he was promoting. Some expressed doubt in his doctors and worried that he was merely a guinea pig for the company. The public's perception of Disick's health appeared to sharply contrast with the brand he was endorsing and with the promotion of healthy lifestyles. Others simply focused on the apparent weight loss, writing comments like 'You look ill!!!' This isn't the first time Disick has faced public discussion regarding his health and weight loss journey. Last year, he admitted to using Mounjaro, another brand name for Tirzepatide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist. His fluctuating appearance over the past few years, with periods of looking fuller-faced interspersed with instances of dramatic weight loss, has also fueled the public discussion. This contrasts starkly with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's, brand, Lemme, which sells plant-based supplements aimed at supporting weight management through natural means. The recent events also bring attention to the ongoing complex relations between Disick and the Kardashian family. Disick and Kardashian's split took place in July 2015 after almost a decade together. They have three children. The couple split after Disick reportedly struggled with substance abuse, and Kardashian has since remarried, to drummer Travis Barker. Throughout this time, Reign, one of their three children, has faced speculation surrounding his parentage. This has led to humorous rebuttals from the young child who insists Disick is his father. This highlights the enduring impact of the celebrity relationship on the lives of all involved





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