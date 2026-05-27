Scott Disick's Gaunt Appearance Sparks Health Concerns Amid GLP-1 Medication Use

Scott Disick's visibly thinner appearance at his 43rd birthday celebration has raised alarms among family and friends, leading to talks of an intervention due to his alleged excessive use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

Scott Disick , known for his appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and its spin-offs, was photographed on Tuesday evening leaving Nobu in Malibu following a birthday celebration with his children Reign, Mason, and Penelope.

The 43-year-old reality television personality appeared notably gaunt and slender, wearing a beige sweatshirt and blue denim jeans. A mystery woman was seen in the back seat of his beige Rolls-Royce, though she was later speculated to be the children's nanny. The gathering also included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kim's children, with Lewis Hamilton, Kim's reported new boyfriend, present with his own mother.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott's ex-partner, was absent; she is currently married to drummer Travis Barker, with whom she shares a young son named Rocky Thirteen. Disick's dramatic weight loss has become a point of intense speculation and worry among those close to him. For approximately the past year, Disick has been using GLP-1 receptor agonist medications, a class of drugs originally developed for type 2 diabetes that have gained popularity for weight loss.

He has publicly promoted Omzo, an online platform that provides access to licensed clinicians who create custom weight-loss plans, which includes such medications as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide. In February 2025, Disick inadvertently confirmed his use of Mounjaro, another GLP-1 drug, when boxes of the medication were visible in his refrigerator during a social media post.

His promotional efforts for Omzo in April further highlighted his notably slimmed-down physique, with Disick stating on Instagram, "When it comes to my health, I like things done right.

" However, insiders describe a "dire situation" that has prompted discussions about staging an intervention. According to a source who spoke exclusively with DailyMail.com, Disick's struggles are deeply intertwined with his personal life, particularly Kourtney Kardashian's marriage to Travis Barker. The source explained that Scott found it difficult to watch Kourtney move on, and her husband's slender build exacerbated his own body image issues. Turning to food for comfort after their split, Disick allegedly sought a quicker solution through medication.

"Scott wanted the easy way out of his dad bod," the insider stated. "But now it has clearly gone too far and, of course, the family is worried about him. " The source emphasized that while Disick does not use hard drugs or abuse alcohol-a conscious choice to preserve his relationship with his children-the current path with GLP-1s is dangerously extreme.

Kourtney is said to be especially concerned given her co-parenting dynamic, though the insider noted that "Kourtney would never allow Scott to spend so much time with their kids if he was in the throes of an addiction.

" Complicating any intervention is the fact that other members of Disick's social circle also use similar weight-loss drugs. The source remarked, "It would be like the pot calling the kettle black," highlighting the challenge of confronting his habits when they are normalized within his environment. Disick's personal history includes the loss of both parents within a short span in 2013 and 2014, and he has previously been open about battles with substance abuse and alcoholism.

His split from Kourtney in 2015 was partly attributed to those sobriety struggles. Now, the family fears his pursuit of an ideal physique has spiraled into an unhealthy dependency. The Kardashians-Jenner clan are reportedly considering how to address the issue, with the source suggesting the family might leverage the situation for dramatic content on their reality show, The Kardashians.

While some fans and observers had already voiced concerns after recent photos, the latest images from his birthday have solidified those worries. Disick's well-being remains a private matter of growing public concern, underscored by the fine line between medical weight management and dangerous self-image-driven drug use





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Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian GLP-1 Medications Ozempic Weight Loss Health Concerns The Kardashians Intervention

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