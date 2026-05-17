Scott, four years banned from driving, jailed for dangerous drug supply and driving

The article reports about John Scott's case of drug supply and dangerous driving which took place in Norfolk. He was detected on CCTV singing and accelerating towards high speed in the car. Scott was already banned from driving for driving with injuries in 2014.

Scott, of Spinney Drive in East Harling, was caught on a camera providing drug supply and utilizing dangerous driving practices. In one incident, he filmed himself singing in the car while having nearly 120mph speed.

Another incident recorded him reaching toward 119mph in a narrow country road. In spite of getting disqualified for five years in December 2024, he was driving the car. PC Charlie Large had made shocking observations in the case. He states that Scott exhibited different levels of disregard for other people's safety through both his drug supply and car driving.

He also believes that Scott's repeated use of mobile phones while driving, combined with excessive speeds Scott filmed himself reaching, is highly shocking. The police chief is hopeful for Scott's case to serve as a deterrent for anyone who is contemplating to engage in drug supply or dangerous behavior on the road





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Drug Supply Dangerous Driving Burglary By Crowd Of Youths Norfolk Road Teen Girl Shop Assistants

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