Scott McTominay Can Be Scotland's Talisman, Says Former Striker Paul Dickov

Former Scotland striker Paul Dickov has backed Scott McTominay to be the country's talisman on the world stage, just like Gareth Bale was for Wales. Dickov believes that with McTominay at the top of his game, Scotland can be confident of making history at next month's World Cup by qualifying from the group stage for the first time ever.

Former Scotland striker Paul Dickov has backed Scott McTominay to be the country's talisman on the world stage - just like Gareth Bale was for Wales.

The Napoli hero is Scotland's best player since Kenny Dalglish, according to the former Manchester City and Arsenal frontman. And Dickov reckons, with the midfielder at the top of his game, the nation can be confident of making history at next month's World Cup by qualifying from the group stage for the first time ever. McTominay was named Serie A footballer of the year last season after leading the Gli Azurri to the Italian title.

And he helped seal a first World Cup spot for Scotland in 28 years with a sensational overhead kick against Denmark in November's qualifying night for the ages at Hampden. Now he's set for the biggest stage of all when Scotland kick off their campaign against Haiti in Boston in just five weeks' time.

And Dickov reckons McTominay can have the same impact for Steve Clarke's side as Bale did in leading Wales to the latter stages of Euro 2016 and Euro 2020. Dickov said: 'I would love him to. Scott McTominay and Gareth Bale are two completely different players in terms of style - but they certainly both carry that same influence on the team and on the squad.

'The influence that Scott has on Scotland and his Napoli team is huge. When Scott was moved on by Manchester United a few years ago, I was gutted for him. I thought he was one of their best players, and really, he was a victim of being a young kid coming through a youth system, trying to compete with big players that had been signed for big money.

I didn't see any of those big money Manchester United signings as being better than Scott McTominay. So I'm delighted he's got his move away and is showing everybody his true worth, and he just seems to be getting better and better. It's a full credit to him.

' With two goals in qualifying McTominay is now on 14 for his country from 69 caps. And Dickov, who made 10 appearances for his country between 2000 and 2004, reckons he is the best since the country's record appearance maker Dalglish. Speaking to MrQ , Dickov said: 'For a country with fans as passionate as the Scottish fans, we have deserved the chance to celebrate somebody who is classed in that top, world-class bracket.

We've probably been looking for that type of player ever since Kenny Dalglish. We have been begging for somebody to come through and be that world-class player, and Scott has given the whole nation hope with that. He's the brightest hope that Scotland have had since Kenny Dalglish, for sure.

' Who leads the line for Scotland in America remains the biggest question facing Clarke with Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Lawrence Shankland among the most likely candidates. Dickov, who scored 36 Premier League goals for Arsenal, Man City, Blackburn and Leicester, reckons right now the answer lies in the man who is on the cusp of leading Hearts to a sensational title triumph.

He said: 'The one thing Scotland have missed over the years is a goalscorer and the most natural and most prolific goalscorer is Lawrence Shankland. Shankland is the best centre forward that Scotland have. I know he has been out with an injury and has just recently come back, but he is an out-and-out goalscorer. He has become a real leader on the pitch as well.

He has become the Hearts captain for a reason. Obviously, there are other options up top. Che Adams has gone abroad and done really well, and Lyndon Dykes has obviously always been there or thereabouts. Steve Clarke seems to flip between Lyndon and Che, but I do think Lawrence is in with a great shout of getting in the first team for Scotland in America, especially if he finishes the season strongly and helps Hearts to the title.





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Scott Mctominay Gareth Bale Talisman World Cup Qualifying Napoli Serie A Scottish Fans Kenny Dalglish Lawrence Shankland Che Adams Lyndon Dykes Steve Clarke Hearts Premier League World-Class Player

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