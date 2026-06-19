Scott McTominay's Wife Cam Reading Showcases Her Abs in Ibiza Holiday Snaps

Scott McTominay's wife Cam Reading has been enjoying a holiday in Ibiza with her husband before the World Cup kick off. The Scottish midfielder has had a transformative couple of seasons with Napoli and has become a star in Southern Italy. The couple has been together since the summer of 2023 and has been enjoying life in Naples, where Cam has become known as 'Queen of Italy'.

Scott McTominay's wife Cam Reading posed up a storm as she shared recent snaps from their Ibiza holiday prior to the World Cup kick off.

The Scottish midfielder, 29, is one of the country's stars after having a transformative couple of seasons with Napoli. And before heading to the US, the couple enjoyed a break in Ibiza as Cam showcased her impressive abs in a sparkly gold over the shoulder top and white skirt. She also shared a sweet selfie with Scott as she wowed in a plunging burgundy halter neck top and shades.

Partying with friends, the group enjoyed nights out, paddleboarding and some football on the beach. It is not exactly clear when or how Scott and Cam first crossed paths but they have at least been together since the summer of 2023, when they were pictured together on a boat trip in Greece.

Scott McTominay's WAG Cam Reading showcased her abs in a sparkly gold top as the couple enjoyed a holiday in Ibiza back in May, prior to the World Cup kick off It is not exactly clear when or how Scott and Cam first crossed paths but they have at least been together since the summer of 2023 After beginning his career at Manchester United, Scott moved to Napoli and has become loved in Southern Italy, where he lives with Cam who has become known as 'Queen of Italy'.

When the sportsman decided to leave United in the summer of 2024, having spent his entire career at the club, he admitted it was a difficult decision but one he had to make to 'look out for number one'. Scott starred as Napoli won the Serie A title in 2024-25 for just the fourth time in history.

Under Antonio Conte, he evolved from a dependable squad player at Old Trafford into one of Europe's most effective box-crashing midfielders, scoring 12 Serie A goals and earning the division's MVP award. He also came 18th in the Ballon d'Or rankings, ahead of players including Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Michael Olise. Scott has also embraced life in Naples and immersed himself in Neapolitan culture, while also learning to speak Italian.

On the day of his medical, he asked to visit the club's home, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, to pay his respects to the Argentine legend. He also went viral in April 2025 after hailing the quality of local tomatoes.

And before heading to the US, the couple enjoyed a break in Ibiza as Cam wowed in a series of Instagram snaps Heading to dinner, the WAG put on a leggy display in a mini skirt and white floaty top Scott was seen giving paddleboarding a try as he swapped the pitch for the sea In another snap Cam looked chic in a black and white striped co-ord as she boarded a private jet The group relaxed on the boat in a drone shot They also played some football on the beach 'Oh my goodness, the tomatoes,' he said.

'Bellissimo. I never ate them at home, they are just red water.

'Here, they actually taste like tomatoes. Now I eat them as a snack. I eat all the vegetables, all of the fruits. It is all so fresh.

It's incredible.

' This year marks the first time Scotland have qualified for the World Cup since 1998 and they won their first match against Haiti last week 1-0. Fans in the stadium rose to the occasion with a rousing rendition of Flower of Scotland as the respective national anthems were played before kick-off. Their next match is 11pm on Friday against Morocco.





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