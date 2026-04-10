Scott Mills' Career Takes Another Hit: Panto Role and Ibiza Set Scrapped Amidst Allegations

Former BBC DJ Scott Mills faces further career setbacks. He will not be returning to the stage in his pantomime role this Christmas and has been removed from a planned performance at Ibiza Symphonica. These decisions follow historical allegations of serious sexual offenses. Production companies and event organizers are distancing themselves, leading to a significant impact on his professional life.

Former BBC DJ Scott Mills will not be returning to the stage this Christmas. He stepped away from his popular pantomime role prior to being dismissed by the BBC due to a historical allegation of serious sexual offenses . Mills, 53, had become a beloved figure in pantomime, particularly as Mayor Mills in 'Jack And The Beanstalk'. He reportedly earned £190,000 annually over a three-year period, entertaining family audiences across the UK.

However, his name will be absent from the cast list when the show returns later this year. The production company, Imagine Theatre, has already decided not to include the under-fire star. A source confirmed to The Sun that there were no plans to collaborate with him this year, with the decision made before the recent developments. This marks another setback in the career of the former BBC personality. He has also been removed from his scheduled DJ set at Ibiza Symphonica following the historical allegation. Another industry source noted the close-knit nature of the pantomime world, where the news regarding Mills caused significant discussion, especially given his popularity since his debut in 2023. Scott Mills was in discussions about taking a break with the Imagine team, despite his fondness for pantomime. While he would typically be approached by other production companies, the current circumstances have led to them avoiding him. The DailyMail has reached out to his representative for further comment. Last month, it was announced that Mills, who was sacked by the BBC after an investigation into his personal conduct, was scheduled to perform at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on August 15. However, following his dismissal from the BBC, which came seven years after a police investigation into alleged sex offenses involving a boy under 16 that was later closed, event organizers decided to remove him from the lineup and are searching for a replacement. They have also criticized Mills' management team for a lack of communication since the BBC scandal emerged. An official statement explained that they considered the seriousness of the public allegations and opted to proceed without Mills in the lineup. Ibiza Symphonica, which supports the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, a charity supporting farming and rural Yorkshire, stated they have a duty to respect the event, venue, charity, and other participants. They emphasized the importance of providing the best possible experience for their customers. The event organizers stated that after considering the serious public allegations, wider sentiment, and the lack of communication from his management team, they reached a point where leaving matters unresolved was more detrimental than addressing them. Mills, as Mayor Mills in Jack And The Beanstalk, reportedly earned £190,000 annually over a three-year span entertaining family audiences across the UK. This incident represents another professional setback for the former BBC favorite. The event organizers have initiated discussions regarding a replacement and plan to announce another act as scheduled. They are committed to delivering a fantastic event for Yorkshire on August 15th, featuring world-class vocalists and a full live orchestra to celebrate Ibiza anthems. Mills was slated to perform alongside Heather Small of M People, Rebecca Ferguson MBE, and Alison Limerick. It will be the first outdoor music concert at the Great Yorkshire Showground since Sir Elton John performed in 2012. The event organizers have updated the artwork and removed all traces of Mills from their website. The focus is now on the upcoming event with the impressive talent involved





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