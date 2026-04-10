Scott Mills' Career Takes Another Hit: Panto Role and Ibiza Set Cancelled

Former BBC DJ Scott Mills faces further career setbacks after being dropped from a pantomime role and an Ibiza music event due to historical allegations of serious sexual offences. This follows his dismissal from the BBC amidst investigations into his personal conduct.

Former BBC DJ Scott Mills will not be returning to the stage this Christmas. He stepped away from his popular pantomime role prior to being sacked by the BBC due to a historical allegation of serious sexual offenses . Mills, 53, had become a beloved figure in pantomime, particularly as Mayor Mills in 'Jack And The Beanstalk'. His performances reportedly earned him £190,000 annually over a three-year period, entertaining families across the UK.

However, his name will be absent from the cast list when the show returns later this year, as the production company Imagine Theatre has decided not to include him. A source confirmed that there were no plans to work with him this year, a decision made before the recent news. This marks another significant setback in the former BBC favorite's career. He was also dropped from his scheduled set at Ibiza Symphonica following the historical allegation of serious sexual offenses. A second industry source noted the close-knit nature of the pantomime world, stating that the news about Mills was the primary topic of conversation, especially given his popularity since his debut in 2023. The situation has prompted a reassessment of his involvement in various projects, with other production companies hesitant to approach him. \The situation is a complex one, with the allegations against Mills having significant repercussions. The Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, where Mills was scheduled to perform a DJ set on August 15th, also removed him from the official lineup following his dismissal from the BBC. Event organizers cited the serious nature of the allegations and a lack of communication from his management team as key factors in their decision. They emphasized their duty to respect the event, the venue, the charity they support, and all other participants. The organizers also stated their commitment to providing the best possible experience for their customers. They had attempted to approach the decision with care, fairness, and sensitivity. Taking into account the serious allegations, the wider sentiment, the context in which other organizations were also reconsidering their positions, and the lack of response from management, they felt that leaving the matter unresolved was becoming more damaging than addressing it. Mills' departure from both the pantomime and the Ibiza Symphonica set highlights the impact of the allegations on his professional life, leading to the cancellation of his performances, and a potential loss of income.\Events like Ibiza Symphonica, which celebrate music and support charitable causes, are also reassessing their association with Mills. The event organizers stated that Ibiza Symphonica is a celebration which supports the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. They needed to respect the event, venue, charity, and other participants involved. The event has updated its promotional materials to reflect the change, including removing Mills from the website. The organizers have initiated discussions to find a replacement for Mills and are planning to announce another act as scheduled. The event will feature world-class vocalists and a full live orchestra performing Ibiza anthems from the last three decades, and this outdoor concert will be the first at the Great Yorkshire Showground since Sir Elton John performed in 2012. The decisions made by both Imagine Theatre and the organizers of Ibiza Symphonica demonstrate the seriousness with which these allegations are being treated and the potential long-term consequences for those involved. The absence of Mills in these events signals the impact of the allegations on his career, and the entertainment industry's caution in associating with him while the allegations are under scrutiny





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