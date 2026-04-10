Scott Mills Dropped from Ibiza Symphonica Concert Following BBC Sacking

The former Radio 2 Breakfast Show DJ Scott Mills has been removed from the line-up of the Ibiza Symphonica concert amid the fallout from his BBC sacking and allegations of serious sexual offences. Event organizers cited serious concerns in the public domain and a lack of communication from Mills' management as reasons for the decision.

Scott Mills ' planned performance at the Ibiza Symphonica concert has been cancelled, marking another setback for the former Radio 2 Breakfast Show DJ following his dismissal from the BBC . The decision was made by the event organizers after considering the serious allegations in the public domain concerning Mills and his subsequent firing from the BBC .

The event, which is a celebration supporting the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, a charity focused on farming and rural Yorkshire, cited a duty to respect the event, the venue, the charity, and other stakeholders involved. The organizers expressed disappointment at the lack of communication from Mills' management team since the BBC scandal came to light. They have begun searching for a replacement and have other announcements planned for the event, which is scheduled for August 15th at the Great Yorkshire Showground and will feature a live orchestra performing Ibiza anthems.\The organizers stated their careful consideration of the situation, the broader context of other organizations addressing their positions, and the absence of communication from Mills' management team as contributing factors in their decision. They felt that leaving the matter unresolved would be more detrimental than addressing it directly. The Ibiza Symphonica concert will showcase world-class vocalists alongside a full live orchestra for an evening dedicated to celebrating the most beloved Ibiza anthems of the last three decades. The original line-up included Heather Small of M People, Rebecca Ferguson MBE, and Alison Limerick. The event will be the first outdoor music concert at the Great Yorkshire Showground since Sir Elton John's performance in 2012. The organizers have updated the event's artwork and removed all traces of Mills from the website. They are committed to delivering a fantastic event for Yorkshire and are looking forward to showcasing incredible talent on August 15th.\The cancellation from Ibiza Symphonica came shortly after Arsenal removed Mills' name from their website, where he was scheduled to DJ at Boyzone concerts at the Emirates Stadium this summer. In addition to the concert cancellations, Channel 4 has scrapped his episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer. Moreover, the BBC has removed a plaque dedicated to Mills from the Radio 1 studio in London. The plaque was a silver memento given to Mills on his final day at Radio 1 in 2022, and the studio 82A was renamed 82 Mills in his honor. Scott Mills worked at Radio 1 from 1998 to 2022 before moving to Radio 2 and its flagship Breakfast Show. His career has taken a significant hit since the BBC investigation into his personal conduct and his subsequent sacking, leading to multiple cancellations and the removal of tributes. The decision to remove Mills from the concert reflects the sensitivity and seriousness with which events are approaching the allegations and the wider public sentiment surrounding the situation, impacting Mills' professional engagements and image





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