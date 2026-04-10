Scott Mills Removed from Ibiza Symphonica Lineup Following BBC Sacking

Former Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills has been dropped from a major summer concert, Ibiza Symphonica, in the latest fallout from his dismissal by the BBC amid serious allegations. The organizers cited the nature of the allegations and lack of communication from his management as key factors. This comes after other events and broadcasters have severed ties with Mills.

Following his dismissal from the BBC amidst allegations, Scott Mills has been removed from the lineup of Ibiza Symphonica , a major summer concert. This decision marks yet another setback for the former Radio 2 Breakfast Show DJ, who was previously scheduled to perform at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on August 15.

The organizers of Ibiza Symphonica cited the serious nature of the allegations against Mills, emphasizing their duty to respect the event, the venue, the charity it supports, and all involved partners and acts. They expressed a commitment to providing the best possible experience for their customers and highlighted the lack of communication from Mills' management team since the BBC scandal came to light. The concert, which is a celebration supporting the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, will now proceed with a replacement for Mills, and they have also announced a further act to the lineup, promising incredible talent for the event on August 15th. This event brings together world-class vocalists and a full live orchestra for an evening celebrating the most loved Ibiza anthems of the last three decades and it will be the first outdoor music concert held at the Great Yorkshire Showground since Sir Elton John played in 2012. The event organizers expressed that they have taken into consideration the serious allegations, the wider sentiment, the context in which other organizations were also considering their positions and the lack of response from management as they approached the decision. \The removal from the Ibiza Symphonica line-up follows a series of consequences for Mills. Arsenal removed any mention of Mills from their website after he was due to perform DJ sets at Boyzone concerts at the Emirates Stadium this summer. Mills had been scheduled to play sets at both shows, with S Club and B*Witched also scheduled to support. Promotional material quoted Mills as saying his DJ set would be a dream and promised big tunes, sing-alongs, and 90s nostalgia. Additionally, Channel 4 scrapped his episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer, which was slated to air on April 19. Furthermore, the BBC removed a plaque dedicated to Mills from the Radio 1 studio in London. The plaque was a silver memento honoring him on his final day at Radio 1 in 2022, with studio 82A renamed 82 Mills. Mills worked for Radio 1 from 1998 to 2022 before transitioning to Radio 2 and its flagship Breakfast Show. The updates reflect the changes and have removed all traces of Mills from the website. These actions collectively demonstrate the impact of the allegations against Mills, leading to the cancellation of his planned performances and the erosion of his public image.\The circumstances surrounding the removal from the Ibiza Symphonica highlight the complexities faced by organizers dealing with high-profile figures accused of serious offenses. The organizers acknowledged that they carefully considered the allegations in the public domain, the overall sentiment, and the need to protect the event and its partners, as well as the important job of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. Their decision reflects a balance between respecting due process and upholding their responsibilities to the community and their audience. They are now actively seeking a replacement for Mills and already have other acts lined up to provide a great experience for their customers. The situation has also prompted a reevaluation of future engagements for Mills, as other organizations, like Arsenal and Channel 4, have also taken steps to distance themselves from him. The fact that the organizers received no communication or response from his management team further complicated the situation. This series of events illustrates the profound impact of allegations of serious sexual offenses on a person's career and reputation, leading to significant repercussions across various aspects of their professional life





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