Scott Mills's BBC Career Faces Significant Blows: Episodes Removed, Eurovision Role Lost, and Honorary Degree at Risk

Following his dismissal, the BBC is taking steps to distance itself from Scott Mills. This includes removing his Top of the Pops episodes, a plaque dedicated to him, and photos, as well as replacing him as Eurovision commentator. There are also reports that he may lose his honorary degree from Southampton Solent University. The series of actions reflect a concerted effort by the BBC to minimize Mills's presence, leading to a shock within the corporation.

The BBC has reportedly taken significant steps to distance itself from Scott Mills following his dismissal from the corporation. News sources indicate the removal of his Top of the Pops episodes from the BBC archives, as well as the removal of a plaque dedicated to him from a BBC Radio 1 studio and photos from Radio 2 areas.

Viewers have noticed the absence of several episodes featuring Mills on BBC Four, raising questions about the extent of the BBC's efforts to erase his presence from its programming. The Daily Star reported that the BBC will not be repeating any Top Of The Pops episodes featuring Mills. These actions have been interpreted as a response to the circumstances surrounding his departure, which followed allegations linked to a 2016 police investigation, and his sudden exit from the Radio 2 breakfast show. The unfolding situation has led to speculation about the reasons behind the BBC's actions and the future of Mills's career. The details surrounding the BBC's decision-making process remain unclear, but the implications for Mills's legacy and public image are substantial. There is a sense of shock and surprise among BBC staff, as communicated by Lorna Clarke, Director of Music, in an internal email. \Further compounding the situation, Mills is reportedly being replaced as the commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest. Sara Cox, another BBC Radio 2 presenter, is set to take over Mills's role, including coverage of the semi-finals and the live final. This change, along with the other actions taken by the BBC, signifies a significant shift in the corporation's relationship with Mills. In addition, there are reports that Mills may lose his Honorary Doctorate of Arts from Southampton Solent University, with the academic institution's Honorary Doctorate Scrutiny Panel preparing to meet to review the situation. This potential revocation of his honorary degree would add to the series of professional setbacks he is currently facing. The various actions taken by the BBC, from removing his appearances on Top of the Pops to replacing him at Eurovision and potentially rescinding his honorary degree, paint a picture of a broadcaster keen to distance itself from Mills. These moves are a dramatic turn of events for a well-known radio personality and presenter. The cumulative effect of these developments is likely to have a lasting impact on Mills's career and reputation within the media landscape. \Scott Mills has faced further setbacks as the BBC continues to remove him from various projects. His shows on iPlayer have been removed, and he has also been replaced on Race Across The World's spin-off show. Tyler West will now take over the show. Scott and his now-husband Sam won the second celebrity series of Race Across The World in 2024. The BBC, which paid Mills between £355,000 and £359,999 a year, also saw Mills's Radio 2 breakfast show replaced by another presenter. The various changes occurring at the BBC suggest a comprehensive effort to minimize Mills's presence across the network. The decision to remove his episodes, plaque and photos, alongside the Eurovision replacement, reflects a firm course of action from the BBC. These developments raise crucial questions about the underlying reasons for the BBC's actions and their long-term implications for Mills's career and public image. The speed and scope of the BBC's response underscore the seriousness with which the corporation is treating the matter. Mills's departure from the BBC and subsequent actions taken against him have sparked considerable public and media interest. The BBC's moves may also be influenced by an ongoing police investigation into past sexual offences, although this has yet to be confirmed





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