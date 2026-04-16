Scott Mills Seen Publicly Amidst BBC Sacking Over Historical Sexual Offense Allegations

Radio presenter Scott Mills has been seen out with his husband for the second day in a row, following his dismissal from the BBC over historical allegations of serious sexual offenses. The DJ, who faced police investigation in 2018 which was later dropped due to insufficient evidence, has broken his silence stating his full cooperation. Friends have expressed concern for his mental health, while the BBC confirmed his termination based on new information.

Radio personality Scott Mills was seen publicly for the second consecutive day on Thursday, accompanied by his husband. This marks his first appearances since his dismissal from the BBC following allegations of serious sexual offenses that reportedly occurred between 1997 and 2000, when Mills was in his mid-twenties.

The DJ, aged 53, was previously seen the day before, appearing gaunt and attempting to shield his identity with sunglasses and a baseball cap. The police investigated an allegation made against Mills in 2016 concerning a historical sexual offense. He was questioned under caution in 2018, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) declined to bring charges in 2019, citing insufficient evidence.

The BBC has acknowledged being aware of these allegations as early as 2017. Insiders close to Mills have expressed significant concern for his mental well-being, describing him as the nicest man in showbiz and admitting they are unsure how he will cope with the current situation. His husband, Sam, whom he married in 2024 after meeting in 2016, has been identified as a crucial source of support during this challenging period.

In an email to BBC staff last month, Lorna Clarke, Director of Music, announced Mills' departure from the Breakfast show and the BBC, acknowledging the shock and surprise the news would cause given his long tenure and popularity across various BBC platforms. Clarke indicated that more information regarding the show's future would be shared when available and stated that she would refrain from further comment.

Mills himself broke his silence through a statement to the Daily Mail, confirming that the Metropolitan Police statement related to him and an allegation from nearly 30 years prior. He asserted his full cooperation with the 2018 police investigation and reiterated that the CPS found insufficient evidence for charges. He also mentioned that the police investigation concluded seven years ago and expressed hope for public and media respect for his wish for no further comment. He concluded by thanking those who have offered him kindness, his former colleagues, and his listeners.

The BBC, in a subsequent statement, confirmed the termination of Mills' contracts on March 27th, citing new information obtained in recent weeks. The corporation emphasized its commitment to improving its culture and standards and stated that action would be taken if behavioral expectations were not met. The BBC also confirmed its awareness of the ongoing police investigation in 2017, which was closed in 2019 without an arrest or charge. The corporation indicated it was investigating the extent of the knowledge within the BBC at that time.

Further details emerged regarding the timeline and the BBC's internal knowledge. The police investigation into the historical sexual offense allegation, which Mills stated he fully cooperated with, was closed in 2019. The BBC acknowledged being aware of the investigation in 2017, a year after the initial allegation was made and four years before Mills' eventual dismissal. The corporation's statement highlighted its decisive action based on new information, aligning with its stated culture and values. The BBC has committed to understanding precisely what information was known internally and when, in light of an independent culture review and established behavioral expectations for its employees.

The termination of Mills' contracts signifies a significant development for the BBC and its approach to addressing such allegations.





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