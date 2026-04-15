Scott Mills Seen Publicly for First Time Since BBC Sacking Amid Sexual Offense Allegations

Former BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Scott Mills was pictured walking his dog with his husband shortly after his dismissal from the corporation. Mills was sacked following allegations of serious sexual offenses against a minor dating back to the late 1990s. He has confirmed he was the subject of a police investigation that concluded without charges, and the BBC stated they acted upon new information.

Scott Mills has been observed publicly for the first time since his dismissal from the BBC . The former presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show was photographed on Wednesday taking his dog for a walk with his husband, Sam Vaughan, near their residence in Hertfordshire.

Mills, 53, was terminated from his role last month following the revelation that he was the subject of allegations concerning serious sexual offenses allegedly committed against a boy under the age of 16. The purported incidents are said to have occurred between 1997 and 2000, when Mills was in his mid-twenties, according to police.

Mills had been questioned by police under caution in 2018, but the Crown Prosecution Service ultimately decided against bringing charges in 2019 due to insufficient evidence. The BBC has acknowledged being aware of these allegations as early as 2017.

The radio personality, sporting sunglasses and a baseball cap, walked through his neighborhood with his husband of two years. In a notable statement released through his legal representatives to the Daily Mail, Mills broke his silence to confirm his involvement in the investigation.

Concurrently, sources within the corporation have conveyed sentiments of 'total shock' following Mills's termination, and it is reported that the star is currently unavailable to take calls from concerned friends.

Lorna Clarke, the Director of Music at the BBC, informed staff via email last month about Mills's departure from the Breakfast show and the BBC, acknowledging the news would be sudden and unexpected. She highlighted Mills's extensive tenure across various BBC platforms, including R1, 5Live, R2, and television, emphasizing the shock this would cause to both staff and listeners. Clarke stated that further updates on programming plans would be provided when available but declined to comment further on individual questions.

The broadcaster has indicated that it is unclear whether BBC management at the time of the initial investigation were aware of the age of the alleged victim. Current management reportedly became aware of new information in recent weeks, prompting their decisive action. They are currently reviewing internal communications and HR records from the period of the investigation to ascertain any knowledge of the Met Police inquiry and the complainant’s age.

Mills, through his statement, confirmed he was the subject of the investigation and expressed gratitude to fans and former colleagues for their support. In his statement, released via his lawyers, Mills confirmed the Metropolitan Police's statement related to him, admitting to an allegation of a historic sexual offense made in 2016, which was investigated in 2018. He stated he fully cooperated with the police at that time.

The Crown Prosecution Service, after reviewing the evidence, determined that the evidential threshold for bringing charges was not met. Mills appealed for privacy, requesting the public and media to respect his wish for no further comment on the matter, given the historical nature of the allegation and the closure of the police investigation seven years prior. He concluded by thanking those who had offered kindness and expressing his fondness for his former colleagues and listeners.

A BBC spokesperson reiterated that Mills had a lengthy and popular career with the corporation and that the recent news was a surprise to many. The spokesperson confirmed that new information regarding Scott Mills was obtained in recent weeks, leading to a direct conversation with him. Consequently, the BBC acted swiftly and in accordance with its ethical standards, terminating his contracts on Friday, March 27. The corporation's decisive action underscores its commitment to its core values.

The extent of knowledge within the BBC at the time of the original police investigation remains a subject of internal review





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scott Mills BBC Sacking Allegations Sexual Offenses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liam Scales departure surely inevitable as Celtic line up Scott McKennaThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Two BBC stars emerge as frontrunners to replace Scott Mills on Radio 2Two current BBC presenters have emerged as frontrunners to take over the Radio 2 Breakfast Show from Scott Mills.

Read more »

Scott Mills seen for first time since BBC sackingThe 53-year-old DJ was sacked by the BBC last month

Read more »

Scott Mills almost unrecognisable in first outing with husband since BBC axeScott Mills seen with husband Sam Vaughn for first time since BBC exit, appearing subdued after firing over historic allegations

Read more »

Scott Mills seen for the first time since BBC Radio 2 sackingThe axed radio presenter was spotted looking downcast alongside husband Sam Vaughan.

Read more »

Strictly professionals seen in action as they await news from BBC on line-upA number of Strictly pros have reunited as fans await knowing the full line-up for the 2026 series following a string of recent exits

Read more »