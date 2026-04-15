Scott Mills Seen Publicly for First Time Since BBC Sacking Amid Sexual Offence Allegations

The former BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Scott Mills has been photographed for the first time since his dismissal from the broadcaster, which followed revelations of past allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy. Mills confirmed he was the subject of a police investigation that concluded without charges, while the BBC stated new information led to the termination of his contracts.

Former BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Scott Mills has been photographed for the first time following his abrupt dismissal from the corporation. Mills, 53, was seen out for a dog walk with his husband, Sam Vaughan, near their Hertfordshire residence on Wednesday, appearing discreetly guarded behind sunglasses and a baseball cap.

His departure from the BBC came to light after allegations of serious sexual offences against a boy under the age of 16 surfaced. These alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 1997 and 2000, a period when Mills was in his mid-twenties.

The Metropolitan Police had previously questioned Mills under caution in 2018 concerning these allegations. However, the Crown Prosecution Service ultimately declined to bring charges in 2019, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

It has since emerged that the BBC was aware of these allegations as far back as 2017.

In an unprecedented move, Mills broke his silence through a statement issued via his legal representatives to the Daily Mail, confirming that he had been the subject of the police investigation. He stated that an allegation of a historic sexual offence was made against him in 2016, which led to a police investigation in 2018 where he fully cooperated. He reiterated that the Crown Prosecution Service had determined the evidential threshold for charges had not been met.

Mills expressed his hope for understanding and respect for his wish for no further public comment, given the age of the allegation and the closure of the police investigation seven years prior. He extended his heartfelt gratitude to those who had shown him kindness, as well as to his former colleagues and listeners, whom he stated he greatly missed.

Insiders at the BBC have reportedly expressed profound shock at the circumstances surrounding Mills's sacking. The broadcaster's Director of Music, Lorna Clarke, had informed BBC staff via email last month that Scott Mills had left the Breakfast show and the BBC, acknowledging the sudden and unexpected nature of the news and its potential to shock staff who had worked with him across various BBC platforms.

She stated that the BBC had obtained new information in recent weeks, which led to a direct conversation with Mills and a decisive termination of his contracts on Friday, March 27, in line with the corporation's values. It remains unclear whether BBC managers at the time of the initial investigation were aware of the complainant's age.

Current management reportedly became aware only recently and initiated the process to remove Mills. The BBC is currently reviewing emails and HR records from the relevant period to ascertain internal knowledge of the Met Police investigation and the complainant's age.

Mills is reportedly not responding to calls from concerned friends following his dismissal. His lengthy tenure at the BBC was marked by significant popularity, and the news of his departure has undoubtedly surprised many of his audience and colleagues.





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