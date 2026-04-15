Scott Mills Surfaces Amidst BBC Sacking Over Historic Sex Offence Allegations

Former BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Scott Mills has been photographed publicly for the first time since his dismissal from the broadcaster. Mills, aged 53, was let go last month following revelations that he was the subject of allegations concerning serious sexual offences against a boy under 16, reportedly occurring between 1997 and 2000. While police questioned Mills in 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service declined to bring charges due to insufficient evidence. The BBC confirmed its awareness of the allegations dating back to 2017.

Scott Mills , the former host of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, has been seen in public for the first time since his abrupt departure from the corporation. The 53-year-old presenter was photographed on Wednesday taking a dog walk with his husband, Sam Vaughan, in the vicinity of their Hertfordshire residence. Mills's sacking followed the emergence of allegations of serious sexual offences made against him concerning a teenage boy under the age of 16.

These alleged incidents are reported to have taken place between 1997 and 2000, a period when Mills was in his mid-twenties. The Metropolitan Police had previously questioned Mills under caution in 2018 regarding the matter. However, the Crown Prosecution Service subsequently dismissed the case in 2019, citing a lack of evidence required to proceed with charges. The BBC has since acknowledged that it was aware of these allegations as early as 2017. In the recent photographs, Mills appeared to be discreet, shielding his face with sunglasses and a baseball cap as he walked with his husband of two years. Breaking his silence through his legal representatives in a statement to the Daily Mail, Mills confirmed he had been the subject of the police investigation. The circumstances surrounding his dismissal have sent ripples of shock throughout the BBC, with internal sources indicating widespread surprise at the corporation. Reports suggest Mills has been unresponsive to calls from concerned friends in the wake of the news. Lorna Clarke, Director of Music at the BBC, informed staff via email that Scott Mills had left the Breakfast show and the BBC, describing the news as sudden and unexpected. She acknowledged the shock this would cause, particularly given Mills's long tenure and extensive work across various BBC platforms, including Radio 1, 5Live, Radio 2, and television. Clarke emphasized the importance of sharing the information promptly, understanding it would also impact the show's audience. While acknowledging the staff's potential questions, she stated that further details would be provided when possible, without elaborating on specific reasons. The broadcaster also indicated that it was unclear whether BBC management at the time of the initial investigation was aware of the age of the complainant involved in the sexual offence allegations. Current management reportedly only became privy to this information in recent weeks, prompting swift action. The BBC is now reviewing internal communications and HR records from the period of the Met Police investigation to ascertain what staff knew and whether they were aware the complainant was a child. In his statement, Mills confirmed he had fully cooperated with the police probe, though he did not directly address the nature of the allegations. He stated: The recent announcement that I am no longer contracted to the BBC has led to the publication of rumour and speculation. In response to this the Metropolitan Police has made a statement, which I confirm relates to me. An allegation was made against me in 2016 of a historic sexual offence which was the subject of a police investigation in which I fully cooperated and responded to in 2018. As the police have stated, a file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined that the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges. Since the investigation related to an allegation that dates back nearly 30 years and the police investigation was closed seven years ago, I hope that the public and the media will understand and respect my wish not to make any further public comment on this matter. I wish to thank from the bottom of my heart all those who have reached out to me with kindness, my former colleagues and my beloved listeners, who I greatly miss. A BBC spokesperson commented: Scott Mills had a long career across the BBC, he was hugely popular and we know the news this week has come as a shock and surprise to many. What we can confirm is that in recent weeks, we obtained new information relating to Scott and we spoke directly with him. As a result, the BBC acted decisively in line with our culture and values and terminated his contracts on Friday, March 27





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