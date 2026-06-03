Scott Mitchell Reveals Painful Journey of Caring for Barbara Windsor and Placing Her in a Care Home

Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell shares his heartfelt experience of being his wife's primary carer for four years and the difficult decision to move her into a care home, in a moving interview on Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together. He discusses the challenges of learning dementia care, the emotional toll of the disease, and the privilege of supporting his wife, offering insights that profoundly inform Natalie Cassidy's own training as a carer.

Barbara Windsor 's widower Scott Mitchell has spoken candidly about the emotional turmoil of becoming his wife's primary carer and the agonizing decision to place her in a care home after four years.

His reflections came during an episode of Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together, a BBC programme where actress Natalie Cassidy, his former EastEnders colleague, undergoes training to become a formal carer. Scott, who married the beloved actress in 2000, described the profound shock of her Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2014, which the family kept private until 2018, and the subsequent steep learning curve of dementia care.

He admitted he initially argued with Barbara when she said things that didn't make sense, only later realizing he needed to enter her reality rather than correct her-a difficult adjustment born from his own fear. The hardest moment, he said, was feeling "a dagger through his heart" when her neurologist advised that he had taken her care as far as possible, forcing him to accept that professional support was necessary.

Despite the pain, Scott emphasized that caring for Barbara was both the biggest privilege and one of the hardest experiences of his life. For Natalie Cassidy, the interview was deeply personal. She recalled first encountering dementia when Barbara, still undiagnosed, returned to film her final EastEnders episodes, appearing changed yet brilliant. Visiting Barbara at home later, Natalie witnessed the disease's devastating effects firsthand.

Her participation in the show, which includes a simulated dementia experience, stems from a desire to understand the condition better before her own caring placement, acknowledging dementia's cruelty while honoring Barbara's legacy





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Alzheimer's Dementia Caregiving Barbara Windsor Scott Mitchell Natalie Cassidy Eastenders Care Home BBC Carer Training Personal Story

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