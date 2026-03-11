Rob Green and John Moncur back Scott Parker for West Ham manager job

Former West Ham goalkeeper Rob Green says Scott Parker's proven promotion record makes him the perfect fit as the club's next manager, with another ex-Hammer John Moncur also backing Parker.

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Rob Green says Scott Parker's proven record of getting teams promoted from the Championship would make him the perfect fit as the club's next manager.

Parker is expected to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked on Tuesday following West Ham's disappointing start to the season after relegation. A three-time former club player of the year at West Ham, Parker has led Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley to promotion as a manager. Speaking to BBC Radio London, Green said: Detractors of Scott would say, this is not a really imaginative style of play, it is not one that might thrill the fans.

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I think Scott would say, well, actually, my team knows exactly what it needs to do to get promoted. Green added: There is so much quality in that side that they should still get promoted. You get in the Premier League, you stay in the Premier League, then you worry about the style of football. Give the stardust in that West Ham front line to him and he can give you a really good platform to go forwards with it.

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It makes perfect sense to me. Widely seen as favourites for automatic promotion after dropping out of the Premier League last season, West Ham are currently eighth in the Championship, six points behind leaders Middlesbrough. They have won two of their last six games and have lost back-to-back home matches, going down 3-2 to Southampton and then 3-1 to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The decision to sack Nuno means West Ham are looking for their fourth permanent manager since David Moyes left the London Stadium in May 2024. Another former West Ham player, John Moncur, said the club were too hasty in letting Moyes go, but also backed Parker for the job.

John Moncur Backs Parker And Criticises Haste

Moncur told BBC Radio London: I do not think we would have been in this position if Moyes had stayed, because he is that type of manager that would not have allowed the things to happen that did. Scott has done a good job at other clubs, he knows the club backwards and it seems to fit. Moncur added: They are a very educated bunch of fans, you cannot pull the wool over their eyes. Scott will know that.

It is getting the balance right. It is no good playing lovely football if you are not winning matches. Parker has faced his old club West Ham four times as a manager, losing three and drawing one. He remains a strong candidate to return to the London Stadium as the club searches for a fourth permanent manager since Moyes departed.