Scott Pelley Condemns CBS Management Over 60 Minutes Overhaul in Heated Staff Meeting

Longtime 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley criticized CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss for firing key personnel, calling it an attack on the show's legacy. The remarks came during a tense meeting with new executive producer Nick Bilton, as staff rallied behind Pelley. Separately, dozens of CBS News veterans signed a letter urging Paramount Skydance's CEO to protect the program's editorial independence.

Veteran 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley launched a fierce attack on CBS News management during a heated meeting with staff on Monday, following a sweeping overhaul of the iconic news program.

According to multiple reports, Pelley specifically targeted CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, accusing her of deliberately undermining the show after she orchestrated the firing of executive producer Tanya Simon, executive editor, and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega. Pelley described the mass dismissals as "Black Thursday" and declared to colleagues, "She's murdering 60 Minutes," adding, "She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that.

" The meeting, which included newly appointed executive producer Nick Bilton and managing editor Charles Forelle, grew tense as Pelley directly challenged Bilton's qualifications for the role and refused to move their discussion behind closed doors, insisting on speaking openly in front of the team. Staff present reportedly rallied behind Pelley, giving him a standing ovation as he spoke.

The turmoil at 60 Minutes has sparked a broader backlash from CBS News veterans and media figures concerned about the program's editorial future. In the wake of the firings, several dozen former employees and notable allies-including former anchor Dan Rather, producer Lowell Bergman, documentarian Alex Gibney, and actor Glenn Close-signed a letter addressed to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison.

The letter urged Ellison to publicly reaffirm the show's editorial independence, warning that the "wholesale dismissal of editorial management" without a commitment to its core values threatens the legacy of the newsmagazine. The signatories emphasized that 60 Minutes' impact stemmed from its "sacred obligation to the public" and that any modernization efforts must not come at the expense of journalistic integrity.

The letter concluded by calling on Ellison to "send a clear message to your staff, your viewers and the broader public that you respect and value editorial independence and press freedom.

" Both Alfonsi and Vega have publicly claimed their dismissals were a form of censorship, with Vega stating her contract ran through March 2027 and alleging she was terminated after refusing to bias her reporting. Meanwhile, CBS News executives have reportedly made overtures to Pelley and remaining correspondents Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, and Jon Wertheim in an attempt to retain them, signaling a willingness to negotiate.

Despite these efforts, the atmosphere at the network remains fraught, with Weiss notably absent from the staff meeting after executives asked her to stay away due to employee anger. The crisis has placed the future direction of 60 Minutes under intense scrutiny, as veterans and current staff fight to preserve what they see as the program's foundational ethos amid a wave of management changes





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Scott Pelley 60 Minutes CBS News Bari Weiss Nick Bilton Sharyn Alfonsi Cecilia Vega Tanya Simon Editorial Independence Media Overhaul

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