Scott Pelley Fired from 60 Minutes After Confronting New Boss Over 'Murdering' the Show

Scott Pelley was terminated from CBS News after a heated meeting where he insulted new executive producer Nick Bilton and editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. A former executive says the incident reflects a deep-seated arrogance within 60 Minutes that has long alienated the rest of the network.

Scott Pelley , a veteran journalist of nearly 40 years at CBS News, was abruptly terminated following a confrontational meeting with the newly appointed executive producer of 60 Minutes , Nick Bilton .

The incident occurred on Bilton's first day, during an all-hands gathering where Pelley launched a series of harsh criticisms. He declared that CBS News's new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, who had hired Bilton, "has no qualifications for her job" and accused her of "murdering" 60 Minutes. Directly addressing Bilton, Pelley stated, "You have slender qualifications for this job," and added, "you will never be welcome here.

" This outburst, described by witnesses as astounding, prompted Bilton to draft a termination letter the next day. The letter cited Pelley's "antipathy to the future of the show" and stated, "Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear. And I have heard you," concluding that his employment was terminated "for cause effective immediately.

" A former CBS News executive, speaking anonymously, framed Pelley's actions not as an isolated act of journalistic principle but as a manifestation of a deep-seated arrogance that has long plagued the 60 Minutes division. This insider noted that 60 Minutes operates from a separate office in New York City, fostering an "air of secrecy" and an "us versus them" mentality that bred resentment across the broader CBS News organization.

The source emphasized that the problem was systemic, predating Weiss's arrival, and characterized by a "hubris" and an "unwillingness to adapt or evolve.

" They argued that while standing up for journalistic principles is valid, Pelley's deliberate public humiliation of his new boss crossed a line. The executive also referenced a recording of the meeting that was quickly leaked to media outlets, suggesting it was a calculated move in a broader "play" by the 60 Minutes veterans to outlast management-a strategy that had previously succeeded but ultimately failed this time. The fallout extended beyond Pelley.

The former executive pointed out that other CBS News staff expressed satisfaction with the recent departures of additional 60 Minutes personnel, including correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecelia Vega, and senior producers. These exits were part of a larger shake-up orchestrated by Bari Weiss, who was hired by Paramount to revitalize the network.

The source alleged that the 60 Minutes team exhibited a progressive bias they were unwilling to examine, an inability to consider stories from new angles, and a resistance to acknowledging industry shifts in technology and cost structures. The sentiment among many at CBS News was summed up by a colleague's remark: "It's about time 60 got theirs," reflecting long-standing tensions.

Pelley's fiery defense of traditional practices was thus interpreted less as a noble stand and more as a final, public display of an entrenched culture that Weiss and Bilton are now determined to reform





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Scott Pelley 60 Minutes CBS News Nick Bilton Bari Weiss Journalism Termination Media Executive Arrogance CBS

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