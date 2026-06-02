Scott Pelley Set to Leave CBS News After Heated Confrontation with New Executive Producer

Longtime CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley is expected to end his 37-year tenure following a tense public dispute with newly appointed 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton. The confrontation, which occurred during an all-hands meeting, highlighted growing tensions under new leadership, with Pelley questioning Bilton's qualifications and criticizing the direction of the network.

Scott Pelley , a veteran journalist who spent 37 years at CBS News and served as a cornerstone of 60 Minutes , is on the verge of leaving the network after a dramatic clash with newly appointed executive producer Nick Bilton .

The incident unfolded during a mandatory all-hands meeting on Monday morning, where Pelley, 68, openly challenged Bilton's credentials and leadership style. According to multiple outlets including Puck, The Guardian, The New York Times, and Status, Pelley accused Bilton of having slender qualifications for the job, a remark that set the tone for a tense exchange lasting several minutes. Pelley's discontent did not stop there.

He also criticized CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, who was installed in October, alleging that she had no qualifications for her role and was effectively murdering 60 Minutes. This outburst came after Bilton replaced longtime executive producer Tanya Simon on Thursday. Pelley peppered Bilton with questions about recent firings, including the dismissal of correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, an 11-year veteran who had clashed with executives over a report critical of the Trump administration.

Pelley demanded to know what was wrong with her reporting, further escalating the confrontation. Bilton, a former New York Times columnist, attempted to defuse the situation by suggesting the conversation would be more appropriate in private. Pelley countered that he preferred to address the issues openly in front of colleagues. Bilton replied that his colleagues were also Pelley's, at which point Pelley retorted, That remains to be seen.

The exchange grew so hostile that CBS managing editor Charles Forelle had to intervene twice, accusing Pelley of being rude. Despite efforts to reconcile, a follow-up meeting on Tuesday with CBS News leadership ended without common ground, making it likely that Pelley will either resign or be terminated. A source confirmed the developments to CNN. The fallout reflects broader upheaval at CBS News under Weiss and Shari Redstone's control.

Pelley, who joined CBS in 1989 and served as chief White House correspondent before moving to 60 Minutes, has been a vocal critic of the new direction. His departure would mark the end of an era for the network, which has seen declining ratings and internal strife. While the network has not commented, the situation underscores the challenges facing traditional news outlets amid shifting ownership and editorial priorities





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