Scott Simmonds Jailed For Drunk Driving Rampage In Tonbridge Pub Attack

Scott Simmonds received a prison sentence for dangerous driving and drink-driving after targeting a pub patron in Tonbridge following an altercation on April 23, 2022.

Scott Simmonds, a 49-year-old resident of St Leonards-on-Sea near Hastings, has been sentenced to prison for a violent drunk driving incident that occurred outside the Station House pub in Tonbridge on April 23, 2022. The court heard that Simmonds deliberately mounted the pavement with his vehicle to strike Joe Neal, unaware that the victim was actually the boyfriend of his estranged daughter, Megan Lock-West.

The Incident Trigger And Initial Collision

The sequence of events began inside the Station House pub in Tonbridge during the evening of April 23, 2022, when Simmonds became enraged after being bumped on the dancefloor by Joe Neal. In a fit of fury, Simmonds threw a pint glass to the ground and was subsequently ejected by staff members, after which he left the premises in his car heading towards Avebury Avenue. Upon reaching a roundabout, he took the fourth exit to travel the wrong way down Barden Road, where his vehicle collided with the front bumper of another car before he turned back toward the pub location.

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CCTV Evidence And Targeted Attack On Joe Neal

Video footage captured by security cameras showed Simmonds driving back toward the pub area where he spotted Joe Neal standing on the pavement alongside Megan Lock-West. Prosecutor Nishma Exley-Shah told the court that Simmonds stopped his vehicle in the road, reversed, and then drove up the kerb to strike Mr. Neal in the leg, causing him to jump backward and fall onto the bonnet before landing back on the pavement. Ms. Lock-West was also struck in the leg, not directly by the car but as a result of being hit by her partner as he was thrown backward during the initial impact with the vehicle.

Unaware Of The Family Connection And Legal Response

Simmonds had no knowledge that the man he targeted was the boyfriend of his daughter, with whom he had not seen since she was five years old, and he was completely unaware that Megan Lock-West was even present at the pub that night. After striking the pair, Simmonds reversed and drove away as Mr. Neal, now back on his feet, kicked out at the car, suffering no significant injuries and choosing not to provide a police statement. About 90 minutes later, police pulled Simmonds over after his vehicle details were circulated, and breathalyser tests revealed an alcohol reading of 80 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath, which is more than double the legal limit of 35.

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Court Arguments Regarding Intent And Personal Circumstances

During the proceedings at Maidstone Crown Court, Simmonds admitted to dangerous driving, drink-driving, and failing to stop, though he did not plead guilty to the most serious charges until the first day of his trial in March of this year. Prosecutor Nishma Exley-Shah stated that Simmonds confessed to police, telling them, 'I got the hump, a bit of rage... I got in my car and run him over. Not my brightest move,' while maintaining that he only intended to frighten Mr. Neal in revenge for being barged on the dancefloor. Simmonds' lawyer, Kiera Vinall, argued that her client felt considerable shame and was deeply sorry, citing three close family bereavements and using alcohol as a coping mechanism, while highlighting his voluntary work with the Change Grow Live charity as evidence of his efforts to turn his life around.

Judge Oliver Saxby Sentencing Decision And Final Ruling

Despite mitigation arguments requesting a community-based punishment to avoid reversing the good work Simmonds had done regarding his drinking problem, Judge Oliver Saxby KC ruled that the offending was too serious to be marked by anything other than imprisonment. The judge emphasized that the car was used as a highly dangerous weapon and that the braking observed on the CCTV was intended to prevent a collision with a building rather than to avoid hitting Mr. Neal. Judge Saxby concluded that had Simmonds achieved his aim of seriously harming his target, he could have been facing a murder charge, underscoring the severity of the threat he posed to public safety during this violent outburst.