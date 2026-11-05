Scott Wiener Wins San Francisco Congressional Seat From Nancy Pelosi

Senator Scott Wiener defeats Connie Chan to claim Nancy Pelosi's former San Francisco congressional district, becoming the first openly LGBTQ representative for the city.

California state Senator Scott Wiener has defeated San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan to win the open seat in the 11th Congressional District previously held by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. Wiener secured the victory on Wednesday after Chan conceded, ending a nearly four-decade era of Pelosi's representation for the district.

Wiener, 56, will become the first openly LGBTQ person to represent San Francisco in the U.S. House of Representatives. The win marks a significant shift in local politics, as Wiener advances from his state senate role to the federal level while maintaining his reputation as a progressive advocate.

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Electoral Results and Vote Count

With approximately 57 percent of votes counted, The Associated Press reported that Wiener secured 55 percent of the vote against Chan's 44 percent. Chan acknowledged Wednesday that she could no longer win the race, stating that reviewing the results and remaining ballots showed no clear path to victory despite a narrow expected margin.

Legislative Record on Transgender Rights

Wiener is well known for his legislative work on transgender rights, including authoring Senate Bill 132 which allows transgender, nonbinary, and intersex inmates to request housing corresponding with their gender identity. Governor Gavin Newsom signed that legislation in September 2020, and it took effect in January 2021.

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He has also championed the inclusion of transgender women in female sports, a stance that has become a national political flashpoint. Supporters argue that restrictions are discriminatory, while opponents cite concerns about fairness and physical advantages in women's athletic competitions.

Campaign Controversy and Backlash

The race was marked by controversy after Wiener launched an AI chatbot parodying Chan, accompanied by billboard advertisements. The campaign backtracked just five days after launch, removing the website and billboards after Democratic women, including Pelosi, condemned the tactic as a misuse of technology targeting a woman of color.

Pelosi had endorsed Chan in May, praising her record in healthcare, education, and labor. Wiener's campaign stated the bot was meant to highlight Chan's record on housing and transit, but admitted the conversation shifted away from core issues like affordable healthcare and working transit systems.

Policy Focus and Future Agenda

Wiener authored more than 100 bills signed into California law, including legislation protecting access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors. His congressional campaign focused on housing affordability, public transportation, healthcare, and opposition to President Donald Trump's administration.

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As he prepares to take office, Wiener brings a history of progressive advocacy to the 11th Congressional District. His victory signals a continued progressive shift in San Francisco politics while addressing the complex social issues that have defined his state senate tenure.