Scottish Actor Alexander 'Sandy' Morton, Monarch of the Glen Star, Dies at 81

Tributes pour in for veteran Scottish actor Alexander 'Sandy' Morton, best known for his role as Golly Mackenzie in Monarch of the Glen, who has passed away at the age of 81. Morton also had a prolific career in other British television series and was a co-founder of the Raindog Theatre Company.

Acclaimed Scottish actor Alexander Morton , affectionately known as Sandy, has passed away at the age of 81. Morton etched himself into the hearts of many viewers for his memorable portrayal of Golly Mackenzie in the beloved BBC series Monarch of the Glen. His presence was felt across all 64 episodes of the show, which aired between 2000 and 2005.

Beyond his iconic role in Monarch of the Glen, Morton graced the screens of numerous other British productions, including popular series such as Taggart, Casualty, Luther, and Shetland, showcasing his versatile acting talent. Morton's personal life was also touched by the world of acting, as he was the stepfather of Leo Woodall, the 29-year-old star of The White Lotus and Bridget Jones. Morton married Woodall's mother, Jane, after meeting her when she was his landlady in London, prior to commencing work on Monarch of the Glen. His passion for theatre extended beyond his acting career, as he co-founded the Raindog Theatre Company with fellow actors Robert Carlyle and Caroline Paterson. Robert Carlyle led heartfelt tributes on social media, remembering Morton not only as a brilliant actor but as one of the kindest individuals he had ever encountered. Carlyle remarked that working with Morton through Raindog Theatre Company was an educational experience, praising his unique, naturalistic acting style as a thing of beauty, so authentic that audiences would forget they were watching a performance. Carlyle expressed deep gratitude for Morton's teachings and stated that the actor would forever hold a place in his heart. Fellow actor Gavin Mitchell also shared his profound sadness at Morton's passing, relaying the news from Morton's son, Jamie. Mitchell described Morton as warm, wise, encouraging, generous, and gentle, recognizing him as an exceptional talent. He recounted the privilege of working with Morton on various projects throughout the years, from the initial stages of the Raindog Theatre Company and productions like One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, to pantomime, radio, and of course, Monarch of the Glen, among many others. Mitchell highlighted Morton's open-door policy and his rich store of stories, noting his enduring love for music, history, politics, and radio, and his unwavering curiosity. Mitchell expressed deep affection for Morton and acknowledged a significant debt he owed him, promising to miss their conversations and the joy of catching Morton off guard, eliciting a chuckle. He concluded by lamenting the loss of a truly great individual and sending his love, wishing Sandy a well-traveled journey. Born in Glasgow in 1945, Alexander Morton honed his craft at London's Central School of Speech and Drama during the 1960s. His early career included an uncredited appearance in the notable 1971 film Get Carter, where he shared the screen with cinematic legends Michael Caine and Britt Ekland. He later secured a significant role as Andy Semple in the STV soap opera Take the High Road, a part he held for an impressive 14 years, beginning in 1980. More recently, Morton lent his talents to the BBC Scotland soap opera River City, portraying Billy Kennedy from 2012 to 2015, and made a welcome return to the character in 2022, demonstrating his continued commitment to his craft and his connection with audiences





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Monarch of the Glen star Alexander Morton dies aged 81Alexander ‘Sandy’ Morton – best known for playing Golly Mackenzie in the TV series Monarch of the Glen – has died aged 81.

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