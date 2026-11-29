New data reveals a significant 49% increase in criminal offences across Scotland's busiest airports between 2023 and 2025, with Edinburgh and Glasgow seeing the sharpest rises in theft and traffic violations.

Criminal activity across Scotland's four most heavily trafficked aviation hubs has experienced a dramatic escalation, with official statistics indicating a 49 percent increase in recorded offences over a two-year timeframe. The total number of crimes reported at these major terminals or onboard aircraft reached 1,169 in 2025, marking a substantial rise from the figures recorded in 2023. This surge in unlawful incidents has drawn immediate attention from law enforcement agencies and airport operators alike, highlighting a pressing need for enhanced security protocols and proactive policing strategies across the nation's transport infrastructure.

Edinburgh and Glasgow See Major Offence Increases

Edinburgh Airport, which serves as the United Kingdom's busiest terminal within Scotland, reported a jump in criminal incidents from 390 offences in 2023 to 481 offences in 2025. The majority of these incidents at the capital's primary aviation hub were classified as crimes of dishonesty, with theft and fraud emerging as the most prevalent categories of wrongdoing among passengers and staff. The rise in dishonesty-related crimes underscores the challenges faced by security teams in preventing property loss and financial fraud in high-traffic environments.

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Meanwhile, Glasgow Airport experienced an even more volatile increase in criminal activity, with offences climbing from 322 in 2023 to 557 in 2025. Unlike Edinburgh, where property crime dominated, road traffic offences constituted the largest share of incidents at the Glasgow facility. This divergence in crime types suggests that different operational and security challenges exist between the two major hubs, requiring tailored policing approaches to address specific behavioural issues on their respective campuses.

Prestwick and Aberdeen Report Doubling of Incidents

The trends at smaller but significant airports also reveal sharp upward trajectories in criminal activity. Prestwick Airport saw its total number of offences double over the reporting period, reaching a total of 34 incidents. This increase was primarily driven by a surge in crimes of dishonesty, which climbed from a single incident in 2023 to 11 incidents in 2025, indicating a growing propensity for theft or fraud in this sector.

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Aberdeen Airport mirrored this trend with its total offences nearly doubling to 97 incidents by 2025. The rise in Aberdeen was largely attributed to an increase in traffic-related offences, similar to the patterns observed in Glasgow. These figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request by price comparison website Confused.com, paint a comprehensive picture of a nationwide uptick in airport crime that spans both major international hubs and regional terminals.

Police Strategy and Stakeholder Responses

Detective Superintendent Derek Callan, who leads the Border Policing Command at Police Scotland, attributed the rise in detected crimes to proactive partnership working with key government and private agencies. He emphasized that law enforcement is heavily focused on disrupting serious organized crime, mitigating terrorism threats, and discouraging all forms of criminality, including sexual offences and antisocial behaviour. Callan stressed that while any report of criminality is completely unacceptable, the vast majority of airport users continue to behave responsibly, maintaining the integrity of the travel experience.

Edinburgh Airport management acknowledged that any incident is one too many but contextualized the data by noting that 1,292 reported incidents between 2023 and 2025 represent only 0.0027 percent of the 47.1 million passengers who transited through the facility during that period. A spokesperson for the airport highlighted the close collaboration with Police Scotland and campus partners to ensure a secure environment for all visitors. Similarly, AGS Airports, the owner of Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, stated that the overwhelming majority of journeys occur without incident, arguing that many recorded offences involve prohibited items detected by security screening, which proves their safety measures are effective.

Industry Debate on Alcohol and Safety

The release of these crime statistics has reignited debates regarding safety culture and regulatory frameworks within the airport sector. The Scottish Licensed Trade Association has previously raised concerns about the disparity in licensing hours, noting that airport bars are permitted to open much earlier than other licensed premises. This issue was further amplified when Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary urged the implementation of prohibitions on airport bars serving alcohol during the early hours, citing safety and order as primary concerns.

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As authorities analyze the specific nature of the 1,169 offences recorded in 2025, the focus remains on balancing passenger convenience with rigorous security enforcement. The divergence in crime types between Edinburgh's focus on dishonesty and Glasgow's emphasis on traffic offences suggests that future interventions may need to be highly localized. Law enforcement and airport operators must continue to adapt their strategies to address these evolving challenges while reassuring the public that the risk of crime remains statistically negligible for the millions of travelers who pass through these facilities annually.