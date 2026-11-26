Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith has resigned following scrutiny over the NHS Grampian deaths scandal, raising concerns about patient safety and government transparency.

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer, Sir Gregor Smith, resigned abruptly shortly before First Minister's Questions on Thursday. His departure follows intense scrutiny regarding his role in the NHS Grampian deaths scandal involving preventable patient fatalities.

Smith Resignation and Official Review

Sir Gregor Smith stated he remained confident that an upcoming independent review would confirm his advice on hepatobiliary surgery aligned with his official duties. In a cryptic statement, he noted that the true nature and purpose of his role had become clear to him, suggesting he viewed himself as a scapegoat. He declined to provide further commentary until the independent review concludes its proceedings.

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Political Accountability and Government Response

Labour's Michael Marra challenged First Minister John Swinney regarding whether the resignation was voluntary or forced. Swinney confirmed that Smith took the decision to leave of his own volition, though observers noted the timing suggested external pressure. Marra highlighted that this sudden change contradicted earlier claims that personnel adjustments had already stabilized the situation.

2022 Report and Surgical Oversight

Marra pressed Swinney on why ministers were not informed of a 2022 report that warned about preventable deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Swinney described his dissatisfaction with the answers provided regarding the pausing and subsequent resumption of surgery. He admitted having no direct response to the questioning, acknowledging a pattern where complex hepatobiliary surgery required specialized surgeon expertise.

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Whistleblower Concerns and Widening Scandal

The scope of the tragedy may extend beyond initially identified cases. Whistleblower Dr Mohammed Habib asserts that 62 deaths are linked to the scandal, compared to the 45 cases reviewed in the 2022 analysis. Additionally, Russell Findlay raised allegations regarding a cover-up after the death of a patient whose cancer diagnosis was reportedly delayed at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Public Confidence and Future Implications

Concerns now extend to the potential collapse of public trust in the National Health Service across Scotland. The First Minister resisted calls to expand the Grampian review beyond hepatobiliary surgery, but fears persist that clinical errors may exist in other wards. Patients and families nationwide are reconsidering previous medical experiences as the risk of lost confidence grows.