Scottish Civil Servants Ballot for Strike Over Mandatory Office Return

PCS union members in Scotland vote on industrial action after the Scottish Government mandates a 40% office return rate, sparking political debate.

Public servants across Scotland are preparing for potential industrial action after the Scottish Government enforced a new directive requiring core staff to work from office buildings for at least 40 percent of their working week. The Public and Commercial Services union has condemned the mandate as unacceptable, announcing that a formal ballot for strike action will commence on Monday and run through December 14.

Mandatory Office Return Triggers Union Backlash

The Public and Commercial Services union represents civil servants who are now voting on whether to engage in industrial action against the new hybrid work policy. This mandate replaces previous voluntary requests with a strict requirement for full-time employees to spend two days per week in government buildings. The directive applies to core Scottish Government staff as well as employees at Social Security Scotland, Community Justice Scotland, Transport Scotland, and Disclosure Scotland. Senior civil servants face an even higher threshold, requiring them to be in the office for at least 60 percent of their week.

Also read Scottish Government Opposes Labour North Sea Drilling Ban

Union Leaders Cite Lack of Evidence for Policy

Ruby Gibson, the national officer for the Public and Commercial Services in Scotland, argued that the Holyrood government provided no convincing evidence to justify the 40 percent target. She described the move as an arbitrary imposition that relies on the threat of disciplinary action rather than constructive engagement. Gibson emphasized that the pandemic proved public services can operate effectively through flexible hybrid arrangements. She noted that such flexibility improves work-life balance, boosts productivity, and supports disabled workers, carers, and those in rural communities.

Advertisement

Political Opposition Demands Strict Compliance

Scottish Conservative public service reform spokesman Murdo Fraser urged the Scottish National Party to ignore union demands and enforce the new rules. Fraser argued that the culture of remote work had been allowed to take root for too long, undermining taxpayer-funded institutions. He suggested that the decline in public services could be linked to civil servants refusing to enter office buildings. Fraser stated that Scots would not be surprised by service degradation if the government yields to union pressure to revert to previous flexible arrangements.

Government Defends Policy After Union Consultation

A Scottish Government spokesman stated that the updated hybrid policy followed a period of formal consultation with unions. They asserted that existing support arrangements remain in place and that managers have received clear guidance on implementation. The government indicated it would continue to engage with union representatives to understand their concerns. The enforcement of the 40 percent mandate began on Monday, marking a shift from the informal requests made since October 2025. The ballot results will determine the immediate next steps for the trade union and the government.