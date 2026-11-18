Perth and Kinross leaders accuse Scottish ministers of poor preparation regarding public service reforms, sparking political debate over council restructuring plans.

Leaders from the Scottish National Party-run Perth and Kinross Council have publicly criticized the Scottish Government's approach to ongoing local authority reforms. During a recent briefing event concerning proposed structural changes, council officials expressed deep dissatisfaction with the quality and depth of information provided by ministers. The backlash centers on claims that government presenters lacked sufficient understanding of local governance operations.

Details of the Official Criticism Letter

Eric Drysdale, the leader of Perth and Kinross Council, signed a formal letter alongside other political representatives to outline these grievances. The document was co-signed by council provost Xander McDade, Conservative councillor John Duff, Liberal Democrat Claire McLaren, and independent councillors Grant Laing and Dave Cuthbert. The group stated that while they support meaningful reform to improve public services, the recent presentation fell significantly short of the standards required for such a complex issue.

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Government Presentation Failures Alleged

The letter detailed specific failings observed during the briefing session attended by councillors from Perth and Kinross, Dundee, and Angus. Attendees reported that Scottish Government officials were unable to clearly explain the purpose of the proposed reforms. Furthermore, the presenters displayed limited awareness of the services that councils currently deliver to communities across the region.

Controversial Remarks on Local Understanding

One particularly contentious point raised in the criticism involved remarks made by a presenter who allegedly suggested that elected members do not understand their own constituents. The signatories described this implication as deeply disappointing, especially coming from fellow local representatives. They emphasized that discussions about structural changes should never replace evidence-based debates about public service delivery.

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Proposed Restructuring of Local Authorities

Under the controversial proposals, Scotland's thirty-two existing councils would be replaced by ten regional authorities and up to one hundred and sixty community authorities. These changes are part of a broader strategy to streamline public sector operations. The plan also includes reducing NHS regional health boards from their current number to just two, alongside merging other public bodies to improve efficiency.

Political Opposition and Future Steps

Murdo Fraser, the public service reform spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, described the plans as lacking detail and clarity. He noted that even councillors from John Swinney's own constituency have lost patience with the vague nature of the proposals. Meanwhile, Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander is expected to urge the government to grant local authorities more real powers to drive economic growth.