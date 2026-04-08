Scottish Crime Boss Steven Lyons Extradited to Spain After Indonesian Arrest

Steven Lyons, a Scottish crime boss, has been extradited to Spain from Indonesia to face charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. His arrest was the culmination of a joint investigation involving multiple international agencies, leading to arrests and asset seizures across several countries. The investigation is linked to Lyons' suspected involvement in organized crime, including alleged links to murders in Spain.

Steven Lyons , a prominent Scottish crime boss, has been extradited to Spain following his arrest in Indonesia, after facing multiple delays in his removal. The 45-year-old was flown from Bali, Indonesia, to Amsterdam early this morning, according to Husnan Handano, a spokesperson for Bali's immigration office. Handano stated that from the Netherlands, Lyons would be transferred to Spain to face charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering .

He was initially detained at Bali Airport on Saturday, March 28, after being deported from Qatar. This extradition stems from a Spanish warrant issued two years prior. The delays in his extradition from Indonesia via Doha, operated by Qatar Airways, occurred last week on Wednesday and Thursday. Authorities cited the “sensitivity” of the case for the second delay, while local media reported the most recent delay was associated with an ongoing police investigation. Indonesian authorities have identified Lyons as the suspected leader of an international criminal organization, allegedly masterminding operations involving fictitious companies and money laundering. This organization is believed to have utilized shell corporations in several countries, including Spain, Scotland, England, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, and Turkey, to facilitate money laundering activities. Prior to Lyons' arrest, police in Scotland and Spain conducted raids linked to the investigation, which led to multiple arrests. Additionally, suspects were detained in Turkey, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates, indicating a widespread international operation.\Lyons was travelling with two associates, cocaine dealer Steven Larwood and Lewis Wark, who were not detained because they did not have Interpol Red Notices. Immigration officials have added these two individuals to the travel ban list as the investigation continues. Bugie Kurniawan, head of the Bali immigration office, noted that Spain’s Interpol had identified Larwood and Wark as members of the same criminal organization, but they were not subject to arrest warrants. The arrest of Lyons was the result of a joint investigation involving Indonesian, Spanish, and Scottish authorities, as confirmed by Bali Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya. Police Scotland confirmed Lyons' arrest and stated they are collaborating with partner agencies across Europe. Furthermore, Lyons' wife, Amanda, was arrested by police in Dubai on Monday at the couple's luxury apartment. The arrests occurred after police in Scotland and Spain conducted a series of dawn raids, which were the culmination of a two-year joint investigation into a suspected drug trafficking network. During these raids, officers arrested eight men in various locations across Scotland, ranging in age from 35 to 64. These individuals appeared in court this week and were charged with numerous offenses, including organized crime. Concurrently, Spanish police conducted coordinated raids on properties in Malaga and Barcelona, resulting in the arrest of five individuals. Europol confirmed the seizure of a £600,000 villa and two plots of land in Turkey as part of the operation. While authorities have not officially confirmed it, online sources with connections to the gangland underworld suggest that Spanish police want to question Lyons about organized crime and two murders that took place in Madrid and Malaga in 2024.\In August 2024, a Serbian man was shot dead at a house party in Estepona, near Malaga. The 36-year-old, who was carrying a fake passport, had links to a criminal organization based in the Balkans. The owner of the villa, which previously belonged to a famous footballer, admitted to hosting 'private parties' for wealthy guests, including gangsters from the 'Costa del Crime', who would attend from Marbella nightclubs. The Policía Nacional investigation at the time led to the UAE, where a 43-year-old British national was arrested on an international arrest warrant. His identity was not released, but reports indicated he had previously been in court in the UK for attempted murder. Spanish detectives are also reportedly interested in questioning Lyons about the shooting of Borja Villacís, the brother of the former deputy mayor of Madrid. Villacís was gunned down in June 2024 while awaiting trial for drug trafficking and money laundering. Although three people have been charged, the shooting was connected to criminal groups. Footage from last week showed Steven Lyons being confronted by Interpol in Jakarta following his arrest. He was seen gesturing at the Interpol agent before revealing that his family had planned to join him in Indonesia shortly after his arrival





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Steven Lyons Extradition Drug Trafficking Money Laundering Organized Crime

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