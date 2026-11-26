New FOI data reveals severe delays in Scottish NHS dental care, with some patients waiting over two years for extractions. Scottish Liberal Democrats blame a dentist shortage while the SNP government defends its investment and strategy for increasing capacity.

Shocking new figures obtained through a freedom of information request indicate that residents in Scotland are facing up to two years of waiting for essential dental procedures, specifically tooth extractions. The data, compiled by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, highlights a severe degradation in service standards across multiple National Health Service (NHS) health board areas, with some individual patients enduring waits of two years and four months for a single extraction. This represents a dramatic escalation from previous years, where patients in major health regions were already facing annual delays. The latest statistics show that the average wait time in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde soared to 71 weeks last year, a figure that underscores the deepening crisis in public dental health services throughout the country.

Wait Times Soar Across Multiple Health Boards

The disparity in wait times across different regions reveals a systemic issue affecting various parts of Scotland, with specific health boards reporting alarming averages. NHS Borders recorded a two-year and two-month average wait for adults requiring dental surgery, while NHS Dumfries & Galloway saw waits extend to 18 months. In the Lothian region, patients faced an average wait of 64 weeks, which is also significantly above one year. These figures illustrate that the delay is not isolated to a single locality but is a widespread problem impacting patients in major urban and rural centers alike. In 2024, the baseline for these waits had already been established at one year, indicating that the situation has worsened rather than improved for those seeking routine oral surgery.

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Adam Harley MSP Blames Dentist Shortage

Adam Harley MSP for the Scottish Liberal Democrats has placed the blame squarely on a dire shortage of NHS dentists, urging the Scottish Government to take immediate action to rectify the situation. He described the situation as extremely worrying, noting that waits averaging over a year for critical dental care is unacceptable for any patient. Harley emphasized that having a tooth removed is already a painful experience, and forcing individuals to endure months of agony while waiting for a solution is inhumane. He argued that these prolonged delays can lead to problems getting worse, turning treatable issues into more complex medical emergencies. The MSP stated that the crisis is being driven by the inability to retain enough dentists within the public sector, with many professionals turning to private practice instead.

Harley called for practical measures to recruit more dentists into the NHS and to remove the barriers that prevent overseas-qualified dentists from practicing in Scotland. He suggested that the government is cutting red tape unnecessarily, creating administrative hurdles that stop qualified professionals from registering and providing services. The Scottish Liberal Democrat argued that the SNP has utterly failed to deal with this shortage, leading to the current state of emergency in dental health. He insisted that clearing these bureaucratic obstacles is a critical step that must be taken immediately to alleviate the pressure on the waiting lists. The party believes that enabling overseas dentists to work is a viable solution to the staffing crisis that is currently plaguing the health service.

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SNP Government Defends Investment and Capacity

Community Care minister Alison Thewliss responded to the criticism by stating that the SNP government is determined to do more through targeted funding and increased capacity for appointments and operations. She clarified a key distinction in the data, noting that the oral surgery referenced in the wait time figures is carried out in hospitals and is incorrect to link these specific figures to high-street dentistry. Thewliss highlighted that over 4.7 million courses of NHS dental treatment were delivered to patients in the year to 30 September 2026, compared to 4.4 million in the same period the previous year. This increase in volume is presented as evidence that significant and continuing investment in NHS dentistry is supporting high volumes of patients accessing care.

Despite citing the increase in treatments, the minister acknowledged that some people are waiting too long for treatment, which is a primary focus for reducing long waits across medical specialties. She emphasized the government's commitment to improving access to planned care across Scotland, indicating that efforts are underway to address the backlog. The response from the government suggests a strategy focused on increasing overall capacity and funding rather than solely addressing the specific wait times for extractions. By pointing to the rise in total courses of treatment, the SNP aims to demonstrate that the system is functioning at a high level, even if individual patient experiences suggest otherwise.

Broader Context of Dental Decay and Access

The issue of long waiting times for extractions exists within a broader context of dental health challenges in Scotland, particularly concerning children and deprived communities. Last month, reports indicated that four out of ten five-year-olds suffer from tooth decay in Scotland's most deprived communities, highlighting the socioeconomic disparities in oral health. This high rate of decay in young children increases the demand for dental interventions, putting further strain on the already stretched NHS dental infrastructure. The combination of high decay rates and limited access to care creates a compounding effect that affects the long-term health of the population.

Additionally, a survey by the British Dental Association found in March that one in five adults in Scotland have been unable to access NHS dental care. This statistic reinforces the notion that the issue is not just about wait times for specific procedures but about a fundamental lack of access to primary care. The inability to see a dentist for routine check-ups or minor issues can lead to more serious conditions developing, which then require the complex and delayed hospital-based surgeries referenced in the FOI data. The intersection of adult access issues and pediatric decay rates paints a picture of a system under immense pressure. Without addressing the root causes of access and staffing, the cycle of delayed treatment and worsening health outcomes is likely to continue.

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The data obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats serves as a stark warning of the current state of dental health services in Scotland. With waits extending beyond two years for some patients, the human cost of these delays is significant, involving pain, anxiety, and potential health complications. The political debate between the opposition and the government centers on the causes and solutions, with the Liberal Democrats focusing on recruitment and deregulation, while the SNP points to increased funding and treatment volumes. As the situation remains unresolved, patients continue to face uncertainty and prolonged suffering, awaiting essential medical attention. The need for a sustainable solution to the dentist shortage and the associated bureaucratic barriers remains urgent for the health of the Scottish population.