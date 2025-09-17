Scottish Deputy First Minister Considers Quitting X Over Musk's 'Malign' Influence

John Swinney, Scotland's Deputy First Minister, is seriously considering leaving X (formerly Twitter) due to the platform's association with Elon Musk and his controversial rhetoric. Swinney condemned Musk's encouragement of violence at an anti-immigration rally, stating that such behavior is 'far-right thuggery.'

John Swinney , Scotland 's Deputy First Minister, has strongly criticized the influence of Elon Musk and is considering leaving X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter . Swinney's condemnation follows Musk's inflammatory remarks at an anti-immigration rally in London last weekend. Via videolink, Musk addressed a crowd of Tommy Robinson supporters, stating: 'Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.

' This rally resulted in widespread unrest, with 25 arrests and 26 police officers injured, four of whom sustained serious injuries. Swinney and other high-ranking Scottish Government officials frequently use X to publicize policy announcements, criticize political opponents, and share personal updates. However, Swinney has expressed growing unease with Musk's platform, stating, 'I think we have got to take a stand on the behaviour of some of these individuals.' He further remarked, 'I have been around long enough to know and to have seen examples in the past where far-right thuggery makes its presence felt on the streets of the United Kingdom.'Swinney explicitly condemned the violence and aggression witnessed at the London rally, stating plainly, 'There were people at that march who were attacking police officers, so that’s far-right thuggery in my book.' When pressed about the potential for himself or the Scottish Government to depart from X, Swinney said, 'I have thought about these issues before and in light of the different events that have taken their course and particularly the intervention of Elon Musk, I am thinking about it again.' He acknowledged that the decision was complex, stating, 'It's not a simple argument. The government has obviously got to look at ways to communicate our message.' Swinney's X account boasts over 116,000 followers. Despite his reservations, he recognizes the platform's importance for disseminating the Scottish Government's message. He stated, 'I obviously don’t want to just leave the field barren for people like Elon Musk to dominate the communication with individuals around our country, I have got to think about how we get our message across.’ However, Swinney made it clear that he would not tolerate the vitriol and prejudice espoused by Musk and other figures like Nigel Farage. He firmly stated, 'What people need to understand from their First Minister is I will have nothing to do with the type of prejudice that has been put around by Elon Musk, Nigel Farage and others.' Swinney reiterated his commitment to making Scotland a welcoming and inclusive nation: 'What I will do is give the leadership to make sure that Scotland is a welcoming country, that we welcome people to come here to seek refuge, and we do all that we can to improve the lives and the livelihoods of people in our country.’ Notably, The Scottish Government has already ceased all advertising expenditure on X, while continuing to invest in advertising on rival platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube





