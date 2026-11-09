Graeme Wilson faces suspension after wildlife charities demand euthanasia or sanctuary placement for Harriet the badger, citing inability to release her into the wild.

Graeme Wilson, a 55-year-old Scottish ecologist based in Denholm, Roxburghshire, has been suspended from the British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council ( BWRC) amid a fierce dispute regarding the fate of a rescued badger named Harriet. The suspension follows a joint statement issued by NatureScot, the Scottish Badgers, and the Badgers Trust, which argues that the animal must either be placed in specialized rehabilitation or euthanized because she cannot survive in the wild. Wilson, who operates GW Ecology, a rescue and rehabilitation service at his home, has applied for an educational license to keep Harriet permanently, claiming she has become too accustomed to human contact for release.

The Core Dispute Over Animal Welfare

Harriet was discovered starving in a cow trough, a situation that prompted Wilson to intervene and nurse the cub back to health. He believes she had been hand-reared previously, which explains her current behavioral patterns. Despite his efforts to release her back into her natural habitat, the badger has consistently returned to his property, leading him to conclude that a wild existence is no longer viable for her. Consequently, he sought formal authorization to keep her in captivity under an educational license, a move that has sparked significant controversy within the professional wildlife rehabilitation community.

Also read Scottish Gossip: Xhaka, Embolo, Lennon, Ferguson, Kabore, Kerjota, Mikulic

Charities Condemn Improper Rehabilitation Practices

NatureScot, the Scottish Badgers, and the Badgers Trust have issued a stern joint statement criticizing Wilson's approach as unprofessional and detrimental to public understanding of wildlife conservation. They argue that wildlife rehabilitation is strictly about returning animals to the wild, not about forming attachments that result in permanent captivity. The organizations emphasized that badgers are wild animals with deep-rooted instincts and social needs that cannot be replicated by human affection. They stated that improper practices making animals accustomed to human contact undermine the integrity of conservation efforts and send the wrong message to the public.

Opposing Views on Harriet's Future Options

While acknowledging that Wilson had good intentions and a good heart, the charities insist that he should have sought help from licensed wildlife rescue centers earlier in the process. They point out that the options for Harriet are now extremely limited due to her inability to reintegrate into a badger clan. The trio explicitly opposes the keeping of badgers in permanent captivity, noting that no facility could realistically provide the complex social structure and burrowing environment Harriet requires. Their recommended courses of action are strictly limited to euthanasia or, potentially, placement in a zoo or sanctuary that can meet her specialized welfare needs.

Advertisement

Public Reaction and Criticism of Media Coverage

The dispute has intensified with the charities also criticizing the BBC for its coverage of the incident. NatureScot and its partners expressed serious concerns about the professionalism of the media's handling of the story, fearing it compromises animal welfare standards. The British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council confirmed that Mr. Wilson's individual associate membership has been suspended following the emergence of this high-profile story. This suspension serves as a professional censure while the wider debate about the ethics of keeping habituated wild animals continues to unfold in Scotland.

Wilson's Stance on the Ultimate Outcome

Graeme Wilson maintains that his primary goal is to ensure the right decision is made for Harriet, prioritizing her humane treatment above all else. He has stated that if humane captivity is possible, he will pursue that path; however, if it is not feasible, he accepts that euthanasia is the only remaining ethical route. This position places him in direct conflict with the major wildlife organizations, which view permanent captivity as a failure of rehabilitation. The situation highlights the difficult grey areas in wildlife rescue, where individual compassion clashes with established professional standards and public policy.