Scottish EV Drivers Face Higher Costs Than Petrol Due to Public Charging Rates

Rising public charging tariffs in Scotland make electric vehicles more expensive to run than petrol cars for driveway-less motorists, sparking calls for government intervention.

Motorists across Scotland are confronting an escalating financial burden as the cost of operating electric vehicles surpasses that of petrol models for many drivers. Rising tariffs on the public charging network have created a situation where reliance on rapid chargers results in expenses of up to 24p per mile. This figure significantly exceeds the 15p per mile cost associated with running popular petrol cars, overturning the economic promises made to early adopters.

Public Charging Tariffs Outpace Petrol Costs

Drivers who rely exclusively on the public network of Rapid and Ultra-Rapid chargers face the steepest penalties. While electric vehicles were initially marketed as both environmentally friendly and economical, current data reveals a starkly different reality for those without private charging options. The Alliance of British Drivers has condemned this disparity, describing the situation as an EV rip-off that disproportionately affects Scottish residents.

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The financial gap is widening due to tariff hikes in the public sector. The UK Department for Transport recently published a review into the Cost of Public Electric Vehicle Charging, highlighting that high-power public charger tariffs have nearly doubled since 2021. Consequently, drivers who cannot charge at home are paying on average at least twice the total costs of those with access to cheaper overnight domestic charging tariffs.

Driveway Access Creates Economic Divide

The core mechanism driving this cost inequality is housing infrastructure. In Scotland, approximately 1.3 million households, representing 52 per cent of all dwellings, lack a private driveway or dedicated parking space on their own plot. This statistic, drawn from the Scottish government's House Condition Survey, means a majority of Scottish EV owners are forced to depend on external charging solutions.

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Experts emphasize that the most effective way to reduce energy costs is to charge a vehicle overnight on a private driveway using a slow, inexpensive domestic charger. For households without this infrastructure, motorists must choose between charging methods that are either cheap but slow, or fast but prohibitively expensive. This limitation removes the economic advantage that electric vehicles typically offer over internal combustion engines.

Market Shift and Hardware Breakdown

The landscape of charging infrastructure in Scotland has undergone a significant transformation. Data provided by Zapmap, the UK's leading charge point platform, indicates that almost all charge points are now operated by private firms. This follows the Scottish Government's decision to phase out its state-run and heavily-subsidised ChargePlace Scotland charger network, shifting the responsibility and pricing model entirely to the private sector.

Currently, there are 13,064 EV chargers available to the public in Scotland. Of these, 9,623 are AC chargers rated as Standard or Standard Plus. Typically located on-street or in residential car parks, these units cost between 12p and 16p per mile. However, they require six to ten hours to provide a full charge, making them impractical for rapid needs.

The remaining 3,441 chargers, which constitute more than a quarter of the total, are Rapid or Ultra-Rapid DC chargers. Found on A-roads, motorways, and petrol stations, these units can provide a full charge in 10 to 60 minutes. Despite their speed, they charge around 24p per mile, a rate that far exceeds the cost of refuelling. Even with petrol prices reaching 170.5p per litre, a Ford Puma can run at 15p a mile, while a Nissan Qashqai or Kia Sportage runs at 17.6p a mile.

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Government Response and Future Strategies

The Department for Transport report warns that soaring charging costs are actively discouraging new EV purchases. The review noted that public charging prices are regularly cited as a barrier to ownership, particularly for those facing wider cost-of-living pressures without the option of home charging. To address this, the report recommended the widespread introduction of local on-street charging hubs.

These proposed hubs would allow drivers to charge their vehicles near their homes overnight at a capped tariff equivalent to cheap domestic rates. This strategy could reduce running costs to around 8p a mile, making electric vehicles competitive again for driveway-less households. In last month's Budget, the UK government acknowledged that higher public charging costs risk slamming the brakes on EV uptake.

In response, ministers have pledged to establish a taskforce to explore implementing lower local tariffs. Additionally, the government committed to spending £100m from next year on reducing charging costs. Transport Scotland has also stated that grants are available to help people without driveways install EV chargers, though experts argue that systemic tariff reforms are still necessary to restore consumer confidence in electric mobility.