Scottish FA head of refereeing defends Celtic's late penalty at Motherwell

The Scottish FA's head of refereeing has defended Celtic's late penalty at Motherwell, saying it was the correct decision. However, he also stated that Hearts were wrongly denied a spot-kick at Fir Park.

Celtic 's late penalty at Motherwell was the correct decision but Hearts were wrongly denied a spot-kick at Fir Park, the Scottish FA's head of refereeing has said.

Willie Collum addressed John Beaton's decision to award an added-time penalty for handball against Sam Nicholson in Well's 3-2 defeat by Celtic, with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the winner from the spot. The incident occurred on 13 May. Collum backed the Celtic penalty at Fir Park, citing clear evidence with Nicholson's hand and arm in an unnatural position and the resulting contact a punishable handball.

He added that the Scottish FA has been very consistent with handballs when they go above shoulder height. The Scottish FA head of refereeing also commented on an unsuccessful penalty claim by Hearts in their 1-1 draw against Motherwell on 9 May. Tawanda Maswanhise appeared to trip Hearts' Alexandros Kyziridis but referee Steven McLean ruled no foul, despite reviewing the incident at the VAR monitor.

The VAR team's view was that a foul had taken place but referee McLean said he had not seen enough. Collum stated that once the referee comes to the monitor, the expected decision and the preferred decision would be a penalty kick to be awarded. He also expressed his personal opinion that the incident was a penalty kick and that there is some debate in refereeing. The Scottish FA will discuss the incident with their referees pre-season.

Long-time leaders Hearts ultimately lost the Scottish Premiership to Celtic by two points but the Tynecastle side finished with a slightly better goal difference





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Celtic Hearts Scottish FA Refereeing Handball VAR Penalty Kick

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