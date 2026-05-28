Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Dealing with Rubbish Fire at Former Liberty Steel Site

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is dealing with a rubbish fire at the former Liberty Steel site in Cambuslang, with locals urged to avoid the area and nearby residents advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the scene at the former Liberty Steel site, near Somervell Street on Wednesday, May 27.

Locals were urged to avoid the area, and nearby residents have been told to keep their windows and doors shut as a precaution. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were in attendance at an incident near Ballochmill Road in Rutherglen. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene. People were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to extinguish a fire in the open.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were dealing with a rubbish fire at the former Liberty Steel site off Somervell Street in Cambuslang. Residents in the immediate surrounding area had been asked to be aware and keep doors and windows closed if affected by drifting smoke





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Scottish Fire And Rescue Service Rubbish Fire Liberty Steel Site Cambuslang Local News

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